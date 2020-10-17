SENATOBIA — Richard McQueen didn’t forget about the surefire touchdown he let slip through his hands during Pillow Academy’s homecoming win last week.
“I was kind of nervous I wasn’t going to catch anything because last week was butter hands,” McQueen said.
But on Friday, the senior wide receiver put that drop — and Magnolia Heights’ defense — in the rearview mirror, hauling in a season-high four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown to lift the visiting Mustangs to a 42-12 victory over the Chiefs.
“He’s a gamer,” Pillow head coach Tripp McCarty said of McQueen. “The thing about Richard is that he’s level-headed, doesn’t freak out and just plays ball. And you can tell he’s playing for the right reasons: He’s playing for his team to win a state championship and just trying to fight for that. And that’s contagious.”
Senior running back Gavin Lessley rushed for three touchdowns and Pillow’s defense forced six turnovers — four fumbles and two interceptions by Nelson Hodges — to seal a second-straight win for the surging Mustangs (7-3).
“Whoever plays the hardest is going to win the turnover battle,” McCarty said. “If you play hard, you’re going to win the turnover battle — no matter what happens.”
The Chiefs (5-4) coughed up a fumble on the second play from scrimmage and Pillow made them pay. Dayne Sanford broke loose up the middle for a big gain and Lessley finished off the Mustangs’ opening drive with a touchdown run to give them an early 7-0 lead.
Pillow recovered another fumble on Magnolia Heights’ next possession, but the Mustangs gave the ball right back. The Chiefs marched up field and Gavin Woods powered into the end zone on fourth-and-goal to bring them within 7-6 following a missed extra point.
Magnolia Heights senior quarterback Blake Kirby began to build momentum early in the second quarter. The third-year starter under center found Hunter Jones for a touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead 12-7, but that would be the last time they found the end zone against Pillow’s staunch defense.
Senior quarterback Christian Belk responded with a deep strike to McQueen, who went up high over his defender to secure a 26-yard touchdown catch. The ensuing extra point gave the Mustangs a 14-12 edge.
Kirby marched Magnolia Heights into Pillow territory on the ensuing drive, but back-to-back sacks killed the drive and the Mustangs answered with a touchdown run courtesy of Lessley to take a 21-12 lead heading into halftime.
Pillow put its foot on the gas in the second half, scoring on its first two possessions to jump in front 35-21. Both Lessley (150 yards) and Sanford (147 yards) surpassed the century mark rushing thanks to a dominant performance by the Mustangs’ offensive line.
“Really, really proud of our offensive line,” McCarty said. “That was a big night for them. It’s really easy to call plays when those guys up front are doing that.”
McCarty called it his squad’s most complete win so far this season.
