The Pillow Academy boys soccer team suffered a 5-0 loss to powerhouse Jackson Prep on a chilly Tuesday night at Chazzy Moor Field.
The Mustangs (0-2) kept the game scoreless for most of the first half until the 25th minute, when a botched goal kick gave the Patriots an easy score.
Pillow played tough defense to keep Jackson Prep off the scoreboard for the next 36 minutes, but the Patriots found the back of the net to add to their lead midway through the second half.
Jackson Prep piled on three more goals in the final nine minutes to claim the 5-0 victory on the road.
Overall, the Patriots outshot the Mustangs 16-0.
Up next for Pillow is a matchup at Heritage Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m.
