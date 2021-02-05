The Carroll Academy boys advanced to the championship game of the District 2-3A Tournament with a 56-54 win over Central Holmes Thursday in the semifinals at Oak Hill Academy.
The Rebels (12-3) held a 14-10 lead after the first frame and outscored the Trojans 18-11 in the second period for a 32-21 advantage at the break.
Central Holmes pulled to within nine at 43-34 by the end of the third period and held a 20-13 scoring advantage in the final quarter.
“We had a good lead on them, and they just kept clawing their way back into the game,” said CA head coach Tommy Acy.
Noah Beck led CA with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Hunter Grantham had 16 points and six boards.
Mathis Beck finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and Bryce Collier had seven points and six rebounds.
Carroll plays the Oak Hill-Winona winner Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs junior high squad advanced to the championship game of the North AAAA District 1 Tournament with a 46-21 win over Washington School Wednesday at Bayou Academy.
Pillow (19-0) will play the host team Saturday at 2 p.m. in the title game.
The Lady Mustangs raced out to a 13-1 lead after the first period and led 23-6 at the half. A 14-2 run in the third made it 37-8 after the third.
Avery Howard led Pillow with 12 points, four steals and three assists.
Elise Howard had 11 points, eight boards and five steals, and Lola Harris chipped in nine points and four rebounds.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.