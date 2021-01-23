The top-ranked Lady Mustangs of Pillow Academy improved to 16-3 overall with a 63-42 North AAAA District 1 win over Magnolia Heights Friday night in Senatobia.
Senior Kaylee Jones paced Pillow (4-0 in conference) with 14 points. Fellow senior Caroline Brock had 13 points and five rebounds, and senior Anna Taylor Hudson had eight points.
Pillow led 19-7 after the first period, 39-19 at the half and 45-33 after the third frame.
The Mustangs fell to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in conference play with a 62-30 loss to the Chiefs.
In the junior high girls game, the Lady Mustangs stayed unbeaten with a 45-15 triumph to move to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Lola Harris had 10 points to lead a balanced attack. Mason McLellan tacked on eight points.
Avery Howard had seven points, five steals and three assists, and Elise Howard had six points and four assists.
In the junior high boys game, Magnolia Heights won 35-21 as it led 12-5 after one, 20-9 at the half and 28-17 after the third.
Cameron Lee had 10 and Charlie Robbins seven for Pillow (9-4, 2-2).
Pillow hosts Bayou Academy Tuesday.
• Greenwood High: The Lady Bulldogs fell to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 3-4A play with a 42-35 loss to Gentry Friday night in Indianola.
GHS led 12-8 after one and 22-15 at the half, but the Lady Rams held a 15-8 advantage in the third period to tie the game at 30-30 headed to the fourth.
Antwanette Regular had 15 points, blocked three shots and had two assists for Greenwood.
Arieyanna Glover had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.
In the boys game, Gentry came out on top 59-48 to drop GHS to 6-7 and 1-3 in district.
Javardrick Jackson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Curtis House had 10 points, three assists and three steals. Devontae Darby had nine points and three boards.
• Leflore County: The Tigers dropped a 56-34 decision to North Side High School Friday night in Shelby.
Derrick Singleton and Jaylen Jackson led Leflore (4-7) with nine points each.
In the girls game, North Side came out on top 41-3.
Leflore plays host to West Bolivar Tuesday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
