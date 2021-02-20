After a week of winter weather, hopefully, fingers crossed, the prep basketball playoffs will kick back into high gear in the public and private school ranks.
Action is slated to get started Monday with two North half girls play-in games. The Greenwood High Lady Bulldogs and the Amanda Elzy Lady Panthers, both district champions, will play at home starting at 5 p.m. in their respective tournaments.
The Lady Bulldogs (12-4) play host to Mooreville High School in a North 4A playoff game. Mooreville is the fourth seed from Region 2. Greenwood went 5-1 in Region 3 play to capture the top seed and the district title.
The Lady Panthers went 10-2 overall and 8-0 in Region 3 play. Elzy will square off against Holly Springs Monday in a first-round North 3A contest.
Leflore County's girls will not play their North 1A playoff contest Monday at Sebastopol, according to Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District chief of athletics Clinton Gatewood. The Lady Tigers end their season at 0-15.
The second round games will be played Wednesday and the third round will be held Friday in the girls brackets.
Six teams will be in action Tuesday starting with the Pillow Academy girls at 1 p.m. in the State 4A Tournament at Hillcrest Christian School in Jackson. The Lady Mustangs (21-4) will take on Central Hinds, the No. 3 seed from the South. Pillow is the second seed from the North.
The Carroll Academy boys, the top seed from the North, will play at 3:30 p.m. against South No. 4 seed Riverfield Academy in the State 3A Tournament at Oak Hill Academy in West Point. CA is 16-3 overall and has won the district and North half tournaments.
The Greenwood High boys will be on the road to take on Pontotoc High School in a first-round North 4A playoff game. The Bulldogs placed fourth in Region 3 with a 1-5 mark and went 6-10 overall. Pontotoc is the top seed from Region 2. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Amanda Elzy boys, the fourth seed from Region 3, will play at 6 p.m. against Senatobia in a North 3A playoff game. The Panthers were just 3-10 overall and finished 2-6 in region play.
The Leflore County boys earned the third seed from the Region 6 tournament and will play at No. 2 seed Leake County from Region 7 in a Class 1A playoff game. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
The J.Z. George boys will be on the road to face Coahoma County Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a North 2A playoff game. The Jaguars (3-6) are the third seed from Region 2, and Coahoma is the second seed from Region 3.
All second-round games for the four public school teams will be Thursday. The third round will be played Saturday.
The final team to swing back into action next week will be the Delta Streets Academy boys, the top seed from North 1A. The Lions (22-3) will play Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Prairie View Academy, the South No. 4 seed, in a first-round State 1A Tournament game at Rebul Academy.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
