The second season gets started for Delta Streets Academy Friday when the Lions head to Yazoo City to battle Manchester Academy in a District 3-2A contest.
The Mavericks are the No. 1 ranked team in the Class 1A/2A poll for the eight-man league. They are off to a 5-0 start, which includes last week’s 54-6 drubbing of Tallulah Academy, a team DSA lost to 22-12 on Sept. 5.
“They are a great program,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “They are fast across the board. They have speed at their skill positions and on their offensive line.
“They know how to play the game. When you watch them on film, there are athletes all over the field. They seem to be deep because they are playing a lot of guys. They got to play some second- and third-teamers last week against Tallulah. We’re just looking for ways to move the ball on them, and we need to be prepared on defense to stop their offense.”
The Lions fell to 3-2 overall with a 44-32 loss to DeSoto (Arkansas) Academy last week. DSA had no problem moving the ball, but it could not stop DeSoto’s attack.
“They had a play we couldn’t stop," Upshaw said. "Their offensive line and quarterback are special. We’d hit him, and he’d continue to get back up. We just couldn’t stop that kid. We’ve got to put that game behind us and move on to Manchester. We’re excited about this week because we know we are the underdog. We have the athletes to compete with them, but we don’t have the championships they have.”
The Lions had 322 yards rushing last week. Junior tailback Jalyn Lewis led the way with 118 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had one reception for 10 yards and tacked on 11 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Senior LeAndre Pittman had seven carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. Pittman, who also plays middle linebacker, had 11 tackles.
Junior Dekari Johnson finished with 75 yards and a score on eight carries. He had two catches for 20 yards.
Junior quarterback Dequarionne Jones had an off night as he only completed 5-of-15 passes for 33 yards with two interceptions. He ran for 22 yards on six totes and had two 2-point conversion runs.
Edgar Swims had seven tackles and a quarterback hurry, while MJ Davenport and James Harris had four tackles each. Davenport also had two quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.
“DeSoto couldn’t stop Jalyn and Pittman,” Upshaw added. “Both of them had good games running the ball, but we lack the discipline. I hope we learned from last week’s game. This is when it starts counting. It’s our first district game. We play in a very tough district, so we can’t afford to take a night off.”
Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
