Head coach Tripp McCarty and Pillow Academy will face another former assistant when Sean Harrison and Heritage Academy (4-1) visit Bill Davis Field on Friday night.
“Their staff and our staff are good friends, and this week is always fun getting ready to compete against those guys,” McCarty said.
The Mustangs (4-1) suffered a scare last week when ex-coach Mike Beagle and Kirk Academy overcame a 13-point halftime deficit. But after the Class 4A Raiders took a 21-20 lead, Pillow’s defense rebounded in the fourth quarter and senior running back Gavin Lessley rushed for the game-winning touchdown with six minutes to play.
Watching the comeback victory on film, Harrison was impressed.
“They’ve changed offenses, running it a lot — really a headache to prepare for,” said Harrison, in his fifth season with Heritage. “Both quarterbacks are running it really well. Defensively, they fly to the football, get after it. So it’s going to be a tough one.”
Last year, the Patriots dealt the Mustangs a 26-13 loss en route to an undefeated season that culminated in a MAIS 5A championship.
A win over the defending state champions would put Pillow in prime position to take home the District 1 title. It won’t be easy, though, even against a Heritage squad that graduated a talented senior class.
Sophomore quarterback Mack Howard has taken the reigns of the Patriots’ offense this season. He experienced hiccups in his first start, a 41-13 loss to Jackson Prep that snapped a 14-game winning streak dating back to 2018. Since then, though, Howard has looked like a veteran leading Heritage to four wins in a row.
“For him, the sophomore part has kind of disappeared,” Harrison said of Howard. “I think he’s one of the best in the state regardless of age. I think physically, he’s got the tools. And mentally, he’s come on so much quicker than I think anybody could’ve imagined.”
The Patriots have plenty of offensive weapons between Howard, wide receiver Trey Naugher and running back Jaylan Stewart. Harrison knows his biggest obstacle is slowing down the Mustangs’ four-headed ground attack featuring Lessley, Alex Tanksley, Christian Belk and Nelson Hodges. Pillow has attempted just 17 passes over the first five games.
“The biggest thing will be eye discipline with all that misdirection and 11 guys getting to the ball,” Harrison said.
Fortunately for Heritage, Harrison has a slice of inside intel on offensive lineman Frazier Rose, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound bulldozer clearing holes in the Mustangs’ running game.
“I actually had him in elementary P.E., and he was about that big then in sixth grade,” Harrison said of the Central Arkansas commit. “If I had him up there, I’d be running it as much as they are, too, because he’s definitely a talent.”
Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
