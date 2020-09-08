Delta Streets Academy dropped a 22-12 decision to Tallulah (Louisiana) Academy Saturday night in Vicksburg in a game played at Porter’s Chapel Academy.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “We had our chances, but we shot ourselves in the foot numerous times with turnovers and penalties.”
The Lions trailed 6-0 after the first period but tied the game at 6-6 by halftime as Jalyn Lewis scored on a long run in the second quarter.
The Trojans (2-0) took a 14-6 lead after the third period and stretched it to 22-6 in the fourth period. The Lions got a score with under a minute to go when Dequarionne Jones hit Lewis from seven yards out on a fourth-down play. The try for two failed.
Lewis finished with 185 yards rushing on 14 carries. He had just the one catch.
Jones was 6 of 11 for 83 yards with an interception. He also gained 39 yards on 12 carries on the ground.
LeAndre Pittman led the DSA defense with 131/2 tackles (one for loss) and one pass breakup.
Edgar Swims had six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Lewis also contributed on defense with 31/2 tackles and a quarterback sack. James Harris tacked on three tackles (one for loss), a sack and a forced fumble.
Delta Streets (2-1) entertains Lee (Arkansas) Academy Friday on the campus of Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead.
