Kaylee Jones scored 15 points to lead Pillow Academy’s girls basketball team past Oxford High, 53-30, in the Kirk Academy Classic on Tuesday.
Caroline Brock chipped in seven points and dished out three assists to help the Lady Mustangs (10-3) complete a perfect month of December, winning five in a row since a 48-47 loss to Collierville on Nov. 24.
Madeline Kelly tallied a team-high nine rebounds and four assists for Pillow, which limited the Chargers (6-9) to just two points in the first quarter.
The Lady Mustangs used a big second quarter to stretch an early 9-2 advantage to 27-8 by halftime. Senior sharpshooters Anna Taylor Hudson and Julia Love Lyon added five points each in the victory.
Pillow returns to action after the holiday break, hosting Magnolia Heights (2-1) on Jan. 5. The Lady Mustangs are currently riding a 28-game winning streak on their home floor.
They haven’t lost at the newly dedicated Durwin Carpenter Court since Feb. 23, 2018, when Lamar ousted them from the state tournament.
