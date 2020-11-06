The Lady Panthers of Amanda Elzy opened their 2020-2021 season with a bang as they beat visiting Greenville High School 45-27 Thursday night.
Elzy held leads of 9-4 after one, 18-10 at the half and 28-19 after the third frame. A 17-8 run in the fourth put the game out of reach.
Zamiya Brown led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Kennedy Johnson had 10 points, three boards and two steals.
Ashley Cooper also had 10 points and had two steals, and Zakyra Jasper grabbed seven rebounds.
In the boys game, Greenville topped the Panthers 64-35 as the Hornets led 18-3 after one, 34-16 at the half and 38-26 after the third period.
Darius Donley led Elzy with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Ladarius Davenport had nine points. Fredarius Ferguson grabbed six boards.
Elzy is at McAdams Tuesday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels dropped to 2-3 on the season as visiting Kirk claimed a 35-21 win Thursday night in Carrollton.
Kirk led 19-12 at the half, and Carroll pulled to within 27-21 in the second half but could get no closer.
Dru Chamblee led CA with seven points. Meri Brynn Reeves, Mary Lakyn Boutwell and Bella Carter had four points each.
The Rebels have yet to play a game with the football team still in the playoffs.
CA host Winston Monday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.