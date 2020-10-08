Delta Streets Academy will have to hit the road Friday instead of playing at home as they take on Marvell (Arkansas) Academy in a non-district contest.
With Mississippi Delta Community College playing a home game Saturday at 2 p.m. and the forecast calling for rain Friday, officials at MDCC, where the Lions have played their home games this season, didn’t want the field to be torn up for Saturday’s contest.
“They didn’t want us on the field, and they have another event going on Thursday, so we can’t move the game up a day and play at home,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw.
The Lions snapped a two-game losing skid with a 68-0 win over West Memphis Christian School last week in Moorhead. DSA had two interception returns and a punt return for touchdowns as it dominated the outmanned Black Knights.
“It was good to get back on the winning track and allow our guys to have some success,” added Upshaw. “We thought about pulling all the starters after the first quarter, but that wouldn’t have been fair to them. They work hard in practice during the week.
“Our hope is to get rolling in our last three games. We’re still seeking respect from the teams in this league. I do think it’s coming. We are getting better each week, and we have another big test Friday night. Marvell is a program that has been around for years. They run an efficient offense. We can’t afford to look past them.”
The Eagles (3-4) dropped a 56-30 decision to North Sunflower Academy last week. Marvell has lost its last two as it fell 44-20 to Delta Academy two weeks ago. Before the current skid, the Eagles beat Sharkey-Issaquena 28-24 and Columbus Christian 40-0 to get to 3-2 overall.
Upshaw may have to balance snaps under center if Dequarionne Jones is able to play Friday night. Jones has sat out the last two weeks nursing a right shoulder injury. AJ McGhee and Dekari Johnson have split time at quarterback.
“AJ has played well, and he’s stepped up in practice. He’s showing good leadership,” Upshaw said. “We may have a rotation of all three at quarterback. When DJ went down, we changed up our offense to fit AJ and Dekari. We may also use DJ some at tight end and receiver. He’s an extremely good athlete, and we feel good about the way AJ is throwing the ball, and the way Dekari is running with it.”
Last week, McGhee was 4-of-6 for 27 yards with a touchdown and two 2-point conversion passes. He also had 34 yards rushing on two carries.
Johnson, nicknamed “Turbo,” had 49 yards and a score on two totes, a 2-point run, and caught three passes for 21 yards and a touchdown with one 2-point reception.
“DJ is not 100 percent, but I believe he’ll be able to play,” said Upshaw. “He is our best all-around quarterback, but these other guys are doing a good job. We just need to get our best players on the field.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
