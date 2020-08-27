Washington School scored one run in the bottom of the seventh frame to pull out a 5-4 district win over Pillow Academy Tuesday in Greenville.
Madison Jefcoat took the loss after relieving starter Jimee Brooke Garrett to start the seventh Jefcoat recorded two outs, but the Lady Generals had three hits in the inning. Jefcoat had one strikeout.
Garrett went six innings, yielding four runs on six hits, walking four and fanning seven.
Pillow scored two runs in the second, and one each in the third and fifth frames. Washington tallied one in the third and sixth innings, and two in the fifth.
Addison Weems had a single, double, RBI and scored a run, and Jefcoat had a single, triple, RBI and scored one run.
Mari Wilson Spruill tallied two singles, and drove in one run, and Brennan Neal had a double and scored twice.
Avery Howard had an RBI single, and Garrett and Anna Grace Rice had a single each.
Pillow (9-4 overall) host Marshall Academy Monday.
n Carroll Academy: A five-run third inning propelled the Lady Colonels to an 8-2 district win over the Lady Rebels Tuesday in Carrollton.
IA tacked on two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. Carroll scored one in the first and seventh innings.
Meri Brynn Reeves and Helen Claire Cobb had two singles each for Carroll, which falls to 6-7 overall and 3-2 in league play. Reeves also scored twice, and Cobb drove in one run.
Bella Carter had a double and RBI, and Kaitlyn Chamblee and Presley Woods had a single each.
Carroll entertains Winona Christian School Monday.
nContact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.