The Greenwood High School girls wrapped up first place in Region 3-4A with a 48-39 victory over Clarksdale Tuesday night in Clarksdale.
The Lady Bulldogs, who move to 12-4 overall and finish league play at 5-1, held a slim 13-9 lead after the first frame. They still led by four at 19-15 at the half and 30-26 after the third period.
Alexus Taylor led GHS with 17 points, five steals and four rebounds, and Antwanette Regular tallied 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, made five steals, dished out five assists and blocked one shot.
Arieyanna Glover had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Merciana Sandifer had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
In the boys game, Clarksdale prevailed 62-51 to drop the Bulldogs to 6-10 overall and 1-5 in district. The Wildcats led 19-7 after one, 30-23 at the half and 44-37 after the third quarter.
Javardrick Jackson had 25 points, 15 rebounds, blocked five shots and had two assists. Jaydon Nwachi tacked on 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Devontae Darby had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Greenwood will play in the Region 3 tournament next week at Gentry High School.
• Delta Streets Academy: The Lions moved to 18-2 overall with a 73-39 win over Grace Christian School Tuesday night in Louisville.
DJ Jones led the way for the Lions with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Labrodrick Gooch had 19 points. Javeon Smith tacked on 15.
The Lions will get a forfeit win over Friday’s opponent, Calhoun Academy, and have added on a game with Madison-Ridgeland Academy for Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in Madison.
• Amanda Elzy: The Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten in Region 3-3A play with a 43-20 victory over Winona High Tuesday night in Winona.
Zakyra Jasper led Elzy (9-2 overall, 7-0 in Region 3) with 16 points. Zamiya Brown had 11, and Ashley Cooper tallied seven.
Elzy led 17-6 after one, 28-11 at the half and 39-15 after the third.
Elzy hosts Humphreys County Friday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels were eliminated from the District 2-3A Tournament with a 33-31 overtime loss to Indianola Tuesday night at Oak Hill Academy in West Point.
Carroll, which ends its season at 9-13, was outscored 6-4 in the extra period. Regulation ended tied at 27-27.
Bella Carter had 13 points, and Meri Brynn Reeves had nine. Anna Laken Taylor tacked on seven.
IA came in as the No. 5 seed, and Carroll was the No. 4 seed. The Lady Colonels will play No. 1 Central Holmes Thursday at 4 p.m.
• J.Z. George: The Lady Jags and Jaguars dropped a pair of games at Region 2-2A foe Bruce High School Monday night in Bruce.
The girls fell 48-21 to slip to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in league play. Bruce jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the first period and led 24-12 at the half. A 14-6 run in the third frame made it 38-18 headed to the fourth.
Sharissa Gladness led J.Z. George with 12 points, and Denijah Walls had nine.
In the boys game, Bruce came out on top 75-46 as it led 22-1 after one, 35-28 at the half and 56-40 after the third.
Alexander Criss led J.Z. George (0-5, 0-3) with 16 points. D’Anthony McGlothan had 14.
J.Z. George entertains Eupora Friday at 4 p.m. in the final regular season game of the season. The Region 2 Tournament will be held at J.Z. George starting Monday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
