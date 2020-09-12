Pillow Academy’s ground game churned out 422 yards as the Mustangs picked up a 28-6 win over the Generals of Washington School Friday night in Greenville.
Pillow outgained Washington 453-207 in total yardage. The Mustangs managed 19 first downs to Washington’s 13.
Three Mustangs rushed for at least 95 yards in the contest, which PA led 14-0 at the half.
Junior Nelson Hodges, who played quarterback and running back, ran for a team-high 110 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Senior Christian Belk was next in line with 102 yards on 12 attempts, and senior running back Gavin Lessley ran for 95 yards and a score on nine carries.
Senior Alex Tanksley chipped in 65 yards on 13 tries, and Hayes Bennett had 34 yards on three totes.
Senior Bryce Miller had 16 yards and a TD on six carries.
Pillow threw very little as Hodges was 2-of-3 for 31 yards. Miller had one reception for 17 yards.
Dayne Sanford had a 70-yard kickoff return to start the second half.
Nolan Marshall led the PA defense with two solos and 10 assists, and Lawes McCool chipped in two solos and nine assists. Marshall also had an interception.
Drew Lamb finished with eight total tackles. Four other players — Tate Galey, Jackson Hodges, Walker Wood and Eli Simmons — had six tackles each.
Pillow (3-1) plays at Kirk Academy next week seeking its fourth straight win.
• Delta Streets Academy: The Lions broke open a close game after three quarters with a 28-point explosion en route to a 50-28 win over the Cougars of Lee (Arkansas) Academy Friday night in Moorhead.
The Lions only led 22-14 after three quarters. They outscored Lee 28-14 in the final period.
“We’ve got to figure out why we keep starting so slow,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “It’s very aggravating because we’re waiting until the second half to get going. We’re just glad to get the win.”
Delta Streets (3-1) plays at Desoto (Arkansas) Academy next week.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens-@gwcommonwealth.com.
