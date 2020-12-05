The Carroll Academy boys moved to 2-0 on the season with a lopsided 53-33 win over Kirk Academy Thursday night in Grenada.
The Rebels led 12-6 after one and 21-12 at the half. They pulled away in the third period with a 20-6 run for a 41-18 advantage headed to the fourth.
Noah Beck had 23 points and six assists, and Hunter Grantham tacked on nine points and six rebounds. Mathis Beck finished with seven points and five boards.
In the girls game, Kirk came out on top 44-35 as the Lady Raiders pulled away in the second half.
Kirk only led 11-10 after one and 25-23 at the half. The Lady Raiders outscored Carroll 19-12 in the second half.
Mary Lakyn Boutwell led the Lady Rebels (3-6) with 10 points and four rebounds, and Meri Brynn Reeves had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Dru Chamblee tallied seven points and six steals, and Bella Carter had four rebounds.
Carroll entertains Deer Creek School Monday beginning at 4 p.m.
