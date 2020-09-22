Pillow Academy went 1-2 Saturday at the Jackson Prep girls fast-pitch softball tournament, which was held at the Magee Sports Complex.
Eighth grade pitcher Jimee Brooke Garrett picked up the lone win in the circle as she held the host team to one hit in a 12-0 four-inning win. Garrett, who also took a loss Saturday, is now 10-4 on the season with 106 total strikeouts.
Pillow (15-9) scored two runs in the first frame, six in the second and four in the fourth. The Lady Mustangs collected 11 total hits.
Anna Grace Rice had three singles, drove in two runs and scored once. Avery Howard had two singles and scored two runs, and Madison Jefcoat had two RBIs and scored a pair of runs.
Mari Wilson Spruill had a single and scored twice, and Addison Weems and Anna Taylor Hudson had a single, scored a run and drove in one run each. Garrett had a single and two RBIs, and Allie Beck had a base hit and scored once.
Pillow dropped an 8-0 decision to Hartfield Academy earlier in the day. Hartfield plated five runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third.
Hudson, Maklane Scates and Brennan Neal had a single each for Pillow.
Garrett worked the first two innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, walking two and fanning one.
Rivers Carroll pitched the next two innings, allowing one run on three hits.
Pillow then lost 8-0 to Leake Academy as Leake scored two runs in the first, and three each in the third and fourth innings.
The Lady Mustangs failed to get a hit in the contest. Jefcoat took the loss as she went all four innings, allowing 12 hits, walking three and striking out three.
Pillow played at Winona Christian Monday night.
