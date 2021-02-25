The Delta Streets Academy boys soccer team made history in the nick of time on Thursday afternoon.
The Lions beat Manchester Academy, in the MAIS Division III semifinals 2-0, to become the first squad to reach the state championship game in the school's eight-year athletic history.
They’ll etch their names into DSA’s record books a day before the boys basketball team is expected to do the same after a semifinal matchup with Wilkinson County Christian on Friday evening.
“I feel like this year we’ve just hit milestone after milestone, which comes with being a young school,” said first-year head coach Connor Altman. “Today was a big milestone. We’ve made it to the semifinals before and haven’t been able to make it to the state championship.
“Win, lose or draw, we’re playing in unchartered waters,” he added. “The first two state championships in Delta Streets history could possibly come on the same day.”
After a two-week break from action due to weather, Juanelo Mata got the Lions (11-4) on the board first in the opening half, finishing off a rebound from a corner kick for his 11th goal of the season.
The senior began the year playing up top but later moved back to help anchor a much-improved defense that registered its fifth shutout of the season. Altman says Mata’s position change, inspired by assistant coach Luis Sanchez, has cut down opposing shots on goal by nearly half.
Freshman sensation Danny Vargas continued his torrid pace, scoring his team-leading 21st goal of the year on a penalty kick in the second half. Manchester’s defense couldn’t keep up with the shifty Vargas, who is also drawing recruiting attention as a cross country runner.
“I was catching cramps,” said Vargas, who runs a sub-five-minute mile, “but I was just like, ‘I’m not gonna stop. I’m gonna wear them out.’”
Junior goalkeeper Henry Aguilar returned from academic ineligibility to make some impressive saves down the stretch, preserving the 2-0 victory.
“I love this team,” added Vargas. “We’re making big things here. Last night in the group chat we just had those motivational paragraphs about making history and going to the championship.”
DSA will face Laurel Christian, the top seed from the South region, in Saturday’s 1A finals at Jackson Academy. Laurel Christian edged Indianola Academy, 3-2, in Thursday’s other Division III semifinal.
