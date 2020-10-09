When Christian Belk heard last week his final homecoming game might be canceled, Pillow Academy’s senior quarterback was crushed.
“All the seniors know every game, we’re one game closer to the end,” Belk said. “When we heard, everybody in the locker room was like, ‘Anybody we can play. Doesn’t matter what division, what conference. We need to play games.’”
After finding an opponent in nearby J.Z. George — the Mustangs’ first public school opponent in program history — Belk & Co. looked hungry to snap a two-game skid on Friday night. And amidst the scheduling chaos of COVID-19 and Hurricane Delta, a new local rivalry may have been born.
After tailback Wil’Tavious Williams cut the Jaguars’ deficit to just one possession in the third quarter, Pillow responded with 23 unanswered points to seal a 43-14 victory at Bill Davis Field. Belk finished with 123 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries while adding 126 yards and a score through the air on 4-for-6 passing.
“He’s at full speed, and it’s just contagious,” McCarty said of Belk. “When we play fast, we’re pretty darn good.”
Pillow (5-3) struck first thanks to a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Belk on the opening drive. The Mustangs soon got the ball back after forcing a punt and extended their lead to 14-0 off a 1-yard scamper by senior running back Alex Tanksley.
The Jaguars (4-3) showed signs of life on the ensuing drive, as standout receiver D’Anthony McGlothan made five tacklers miss on a highlight-reel run into the red zone. J.Z. George turned the ball over on downs, but the Jags’ defense forced a fumble on the following play and recovered in the end zone to cut their deficit to 14-6.
Belk marched Pillow’s offense down field in response, fighting his way through the teeth of J.Z. George’s defense for a 10-yard touchdown run. After a missed extra point attempt, the Mustangs took a 20-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Jaguars pulled out some trickery to jumpstart their offense in the third quarter. Quarterback Jordun Normal tossed back to Williams, who found McGlothan for a successful flea flicker. But J.Z George again turned the ball over in the red zone, this time fumbling on the 1-yard line after Normal accidentally collided with his tailback.
Just like the Jaguars’ first red-zone turnover, Pillow coughed up another fumble and gave the ball right back. Williams cashed in on the error with a touchdown run to bring J.Z. George within a possession down 20-14.
At full strength for the first time since Week 1, the Mustangs received key contributions from a handful of players to pull away in the second half. Sophomore tight end Drew Lamb (three receptions for a team-high 60 yards) caught his first pass of the season and took it for a 26-yard touchdown to give Pillow some breathing room. Senior wideout Matthew Jefcoat hauled in a 43-yard touchdown catch to stretch the lead to 36-14 before sophomore Dayne Sanford capped the scoring with a 43-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
“We knew that they thought we were going to run the ball most of the time,” Belk said. “They made a comment that we’re going to run it 95% of the time. They just weren’t expecting it. We can throw the ball. It hasn’t been our go-to this year, but we can throw the ball, and I think everyone saw that tonight.”
J.Z. George finished with three red-zone turnovers, including two fumbles at Pillow’s 1-yard line.
