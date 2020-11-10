A pair of stalwarts for their respective teams have garnered the Commonwealth’s Defensive Player of the Week honor for their performances in last Friday’s games.
J.Z. George’s Wil’Tavious Williams led an inspired Jaguar defense in their come-from-behind 28-13 win over Pisgah in the first round of the North 2A playoffs.
Williams, a senior linebacker/fullback, racked up 14 solo tackles as the Jaguars rallied from a 7-0 deficit after the first frame to beat the Dragons. He also ran for 112 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion on 21 carries.
J.Z. George (6-5) plays host to East Union in the second round Friday at 7 p.m. at Farris Jenkins Field.
Sharing the defensive honor with Williams is Carroll Academy’s Noah Beck. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore defensive back had two interceptions and seven tackles in the Rebels’ 42-16 victory over Glenbrook School in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs.
Beck, who has 11 interceptions on the season, also contributed on offense with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.
The Offensive Player of the Week honor goes to Carroll’s Hunter Brackin. The senior tailback rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as the Rebel ground game churned out 321 yards against the Apaches.
Brackin also chipped in with seven tackles on defense.
Top-ranked Carroll (11-0) entertains Greenville St. Joseph Friday in the semifinals at 7 p.m. at Gordon Field.
Offensive honorable mentions go to J.Z. George’s Jacob Johnson, Pillow Academy’s Christian Belk, and Delta Streets’ Dequarionne Jones and Dekari Johnson.
Johnson, a senior running back, had 113 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point run for the Jags. He also had six solo tackles and two assists.
Belk, a senior quarterback, ran for 81 hard-earned yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the Mustangs’ 30-17 loss to Adams County Christian in the Class 5A playoffs. He had two solo stops and seven assists on defense.
Jones, a junior wide receiver, had four receptions for 132 yards with two touchdowns and a 2-point reception in the Lions’ 50-24 loss to Riverdale in the Class 2A playoffs.
Johnson, a junior quarterback, rushed for 108 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point runs. He completed 6-of-14 passes for 187 yards with two scores and one 2-point pass.
Defensive honorable mentions go to J.Z. George’s D’Anthony McGlothan, Pillow’s Alex Tanksley and Lawes McCool, Delta Streets’ Edgar Swims, and Carroll’s Mathis Beck and Cooper Beck.
McGlothan, a junior safety, had three solos, an assist and returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown. He also rushed for 49 yards on six tries and a touchdown.
Tanksley, a senior linebacker, recorded 11 total tackles (five solos). McCool, a senior linebacker, also had 11 tackles.
Swims, a senior lineman, had 12 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Mathis Beck, a sophomore linebacker, had 12 tackles. Cooper Beck, a senior lineman, had six tackles (three for loss).
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.