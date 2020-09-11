Carroll Academy will have to wait another year for any revenge over Class 4A powerhouse Tri-County Academy.
Friday night’s heavyweight bout in Flora was canceled Thursday after a TCA player tested positive for COVID-19, sending the entire roster into quarantine.
Rebels coach Bo Milton said the decision to cancel was a mutual agreement between the teams.
This is not the first cancellation due to COVID-19, nor will it likely be the last. Central Hinds postponed last week’s game against St. Aloysius following a virus outbreak among its student body. The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools ruled the contest a forfeit this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.