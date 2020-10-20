The Commonwealth’s selections for Players of the Week from last Friday’s games are four versatile athletes from their respective schools.
All four play on both sides of the ball, and a couple of them also star on special teams.
The first selection is Pillow Academy’s Gavin Lessley, a senior running back/defensive back for the Mustangs. Lessley ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in Pillow’s 42-12 District 1-5A win over Magnolia Heights.
He also recorded eight tackles on defense as the Mustangs improved to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in league play. They close out the regular season Friday night at home against Bayou Academy.
The second selection is Carroll Academy’s Braxton York. The all-purpose player for the Rebels never left the field as he aided in the Rebels’ 42-6 victory over Tunica Academy.
York, a senior running back, free safety and kick returner, had four rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown on offense. On defense, he contributed five tackles and picked off two passes, and on special teams, he had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Carroll (9-0 overall) closes out the regular season Friday night at District 2-3A foe Central Holmes Christian School. The Rebels are 3-0 in league play.
Joining Lessley and York is Delta Streets Academy’s Dekari Johnson. The junior speedster continues to shine for the surging Lions as he ran for 181 yards and three scores on 18 carries in DSA’s 28-22 come-from-behind District 3-2A win over Humphreys Academy.
Johnson also recorded 11 tackles and an interception on defense.
The fourth selection is Johnson’s teammate at DSA, La’Andre Pittman, a senior linebacker and fullback.
Pittman, who came over to Delta Streets from Amanda Elzy before the season started, has been a tackling machine this season for the Lions. The 2019 All-Commonwealth selection had 12 stops on defense and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on nine carries last week.
Delta Streets (5-4 overall, 1-1 in district) closes out the regular season Friday against Sharkey-Issaquena Academy at Mississippi Delta Community College.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Dayne Sanford and Richard McQueen, Carroll’s Maddox Carpenter, and Delta Streets’ Jalyn Lewis.
Sanford, a sophomore running back, gained 147 yards and scored one TD on 17 carries. McQueen, a senior receiver, had four receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Carpenter, a sophomore running back, rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on four carries and caught two passes for 13 yards. He also had a 2-point run, recorded five tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Lewis, a junior running back, ran for 77 yards on nine carries.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Nelson Hodges, J.Z. George’s Ken Head, Carroll’s Hunter Brower and Noah Beck, and DSA’s MJ Davenport.
Hodges, a junior defensive back, had four tackles and picked off two passes.
Head, a junior linebacker, had seven solos and four assists in the Jags’ 47-34 loss to Eupora.
Brower, a senior linebacker, had eight tackles, a sack and deflected two passes. Beck, a sophomore defensive back, had six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Davenport, a senior end, had eight tackles.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.