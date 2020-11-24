Delta Streets Academy suffered its first loss of the season to Heritage Academy, 65-56, but not before the new-look Lions gave the Patriots a gritty battle during Monday’s Delta Duels Classic opener.
Heritage (1-0), an MAIS Class 3A powerhouse, took an early 17-8 lead in the first quarter against 1A foe DSA. Then the athletic Lions (3-1) woke up in the second frame.
DSA star junior J.T. Lawrence stopped the bleeding with a putback, and the rally continued when Dekari “Turbo” Johnson drilled a 3-pointer, Javeon “Redd” Smith finished a fastbreak and Lawrence knocked down a pair of free throws. All of a sudden, the Lions led 19-18 following a layup by DJ Jones.
Smith hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to put DSA ahead 28-27 with six seconds left in the first half, but Drew Huskinson responded with a deep trey to reclaim a 30-28 edge just before the buzzer.
“(Smith) was able to get into a rhythm, get into a feel and flow for the game,” second-year DSA coach Justin Childs said. “I think he played his best game today.”
The third quarter went back-and-forth as Smith and Lawrence continued heating up for the Lions. Lawrence scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the third frame while Smith accounted for eight of his 13 points. The explosive duo, both Greenwood High transfers, combined for all 17 DSA points in the quarter to keep the Lions within two points of the Patriots entering the final frame.
“That’s what I expect him to do,” Lawrence said of Smith. “He usually passes to me but I’m like, ‘Redd, you can score, too.’”
But DSA struggled to execute down stretch as Heritage outscored the Lions, 20-13, the rest of the matchup to run away with a 65-56 victory.
“Heritage is probably one of the top three teams on our schedule,” Childs said. “So to have a chance to win that game — they beat us by 40 last year — that’s a testament to the guys and how hard they played.”
“I think they’re going to be right there until the end,” Heritage head coach Gary Harris said of Delta Streets’ postseason prospects. “From what I’ve seen, I’d say they’re probably the favorite in 1A.”
