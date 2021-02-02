The Amanda Elzy boys climbed to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in Region 3-3A play with a 56-43 win over Coahoma Early College Friday night in Clarksdale.
The Panthers held a 10-4 lead after one, but Coahoma tied the game at 16-12 by halftime. A 16-3 run in the third period proved to be the difference in the game as both teams netted 24 points each in the final eight minutes.
Caleb Brownlow had 16 points for Elzy, and Ladarius Davenport had 11. Detrick Munford finished with 10.
Elzy is at district foe Winona Tuesday and entertains Humphreys County Friday.
• Delta Streets: The Lions dropped a 42-34 decision to Deer Creek School in the District 2-1A junior high championship game Saturday at Humphreys Academy.
Deer Creek held leads of 9-2 after one, 17-4 at the half and 29-20 after the third frame.
Kamarion Watson led DSA (9-4) with 14 points. Dameon Sanders had nine.
