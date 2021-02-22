Pillow Academy’s boys soccer squad pulled off a thrilling 1-0 victory over Starkville Academy Monday night in the MAIS Division II quarterfinals. The home win avenged a 3-0 loss to the visitors on Dec. 14, when the Mustangs were outshot 13-2.
This game was nothing like the regular season contest.
Pillow dominated from the start, sending wave after wave of offense. Led by the speed of senior Richard McQueen and the playmaking of sophomore Lawson Harvey, the Mustangs had numerous offensive chances in the first half.
Starkville’s goalie was forced to kick seven goal kicks in the first half and four punts, while Pillow goaltender George Sfeir faced little offense in the first half and barely touched the ball.
Pillow scored their lone goal of the contest with 6 minutes left in the first half. A free kick from 25 yards out by Harvey went left to right as McQueen and a Starkville defender battled for the ball in the air. The ball glanced off the defender, giving McQueen credit for the score and a 1-0 lead.
Pillow outshot Starkville 6-1 in the first half and had four corner kicks to Starkville not having one.
“We came into this game with the mindset to shut down their speed on offense, and we did it,” a jubilant Christian Belk said after the contest. The senior, who received two yellow cards among the 11 yellow cards that were handed out in the regular-season battle, repeatedly kicked the ball out from Pillow’s side of the field in the contest to prevent any Starkville offense from forming.
Starkville made adjustments in the second half and played even with Pillow for the first 25 minutes, but did not score. Then with 15 minutes left, Pillow head coach Serafin Simon moved McQueen back on defense as Starkville took control of possession.
Starkville, which took 6 shots for the entire contest, took 3 in the final 15 minutes. With two minutes left, a defensive slip by Pillow gifted a two-on-none breakaway to Starkville. But senior Landon Goetzinger made a game-saving slide tackle late to secure the contest.
“That was the play of the game, maybe the play of the season,” McQueen said. “I give him player of the game for that one play alone.”
The Mustangs, now 12-5 on the season and riding a seven-game winning streak, will travel to play rival Lamar School in the semifinals. The two schools have a recent storied history in soccer.
Pillow lost to host Lamar in the 2016 state semifinals 2-1. The Mustangs returned the favor and won their sole boys soccer championship in 2017, defeating Lamar 4-2 in Meridian. And in 2018, Pillow lost in the finals to Lamar 3-1 in Jackson.
Game time is set for 5 p.m. Thursday in Meridian.
