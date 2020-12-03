IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
EDWARD JAMES SMITH, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 20-78
RANDY SMITH
PETITIONER
V.
ANDY SMITH; BEVERLY BOBO, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD JAMES SMITH; FELICIA CROSBY, WALTER CROSBY, CEDRIC CROSBY
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY JEAN FORD SMITH; AND JANE AND JOHN DOES 1-11
RESPONDENTS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All persons having claims against the Estate of EDW ARD JAMES SMITH Deceased, are hereby notified that Letters of Administration on the Estate of EDWARD JAMES SMITH., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi,
on THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020, and that they are required to have their claims probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, and that failure to probate and register within ninety (90) days will bar their claims.
FURTHER THAT A HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THE 25TH AND 26TH day of March, 2021, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the Leflore County Court at 10:00 a.m.;
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED, this the 2nd day of December, 2020.
RANDY SMITH
BY: JASON E. CAMPBELL, ATTORNEY
December 3, 10, 17, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS:
2016 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1BE5SM5G7324336
2007 Dodge
VIN: 2B3KA43G47H748912
2008 Ford
VIN: 3FAHP07Z28R173832
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicle will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-451-7888.
Decem ber 3, 10, 17, 2020
