IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

EDWARD JAMES SMITH, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 20-78

RANDY SMITH

PETITIONER

V.

ANDY SMITH; BEVERLY BOBO, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD JAMES SMITH; FELICIA CROSBY, WALTER CROSBY, CEDRIC CROSBY

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY JEAN FORD SMITH; AND JANE AND JOHN DOES 1-11

RESPONDENTS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

All persons having claims against the Estate of EDW ARD JAMES SMITH Deceased, are hereby notified that Letters of Administration on the Estate of EDWARD JAMES SMITH., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi,

on THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020, and that they are required to have their claims probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, and that failure to probate and register within ninety (90) days will bar their claims.

FURTHER THAT A HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THE 25TH AND 26TH day of March, 2021, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the Leflore County Court at 10:00 a.m.;

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED, this the 2nd day of December, 2020.

RANDY SMITH

BY:  JASON E. CAMPBELL, ATTORNEY

December 3, 10, 17, 2020

NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicles have been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS:

2016 Chevrolet

VIN: 1G1BE5SM5G7324336

2007 Dodge

VIN: 2B3KA43G47H748912

2008 Ford

VIN: 3FAHP07Z28R173832

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for these vehicle will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-451-7888.

Decem ber 3, 10, 17, 2020

