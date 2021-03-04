REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LAWN CARE SERVICES
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi (GHA) will accept
proposals to provide Lawn Care Services for its properties located at Brazil Homes, Rising Sun, Henry Homes, Crestview Homes, Hayes Homes, Bessie Threadgill Homes, and Williamson Homes at 111 East Washington Street or at P. O. Box 1847, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935 until noon, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
A complete Request for Proposals package may be obtained by contacting the GHA at (662) 392-6185. The Authority urges all potential bidders to please inspect the property before bidding.
The GHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities therein to determine the best proposal. The right is also reserved to hold all proposals for as long as thirty (30) days before awarding a contract.
The Greenwood Housing Authority is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.
February 25, 2021
March 4, 11, 2021
Greenwood II, LLC
As Owner of Greenwood Place, Proposed historic acquisition/rehabilitation development will be applying to the Mississippi Home Corporation.
For housing tax credits in the 2021 application cycle. For the historic acquisition/rehabilitation of Greenwood Place.
For questions and comments, please contact:
Greenwood II, LLC
John Chapman
662-236-5080, ext. 300
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 10:30 o'clock AM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #517
Arsenio Hemphill
2600 Thurman Drive, Apt. 18B
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 701
Aleshia Scott
P.O. Box 52
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 133
Monique White
403 3rd Avennue N.
Greenwood, MS 38930
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Secure Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 o'clock AM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at its self- storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #012 & 52
Undrial Space
111 Wiley Road
Lexington, MS 39095
Unit # 043
Tyese Jackson
3017 Hwy. 82 East 13 B.
Greenwood, MS 38930
March 4, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.