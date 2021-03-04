REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LAWN CARE SERVICES

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi (GHA) will accept

proposals to provide Lawn Care Services for its properties located at Brazil Homes, Rising Sun, Henry Homes, Crestview Homes, Hayes Homes, Bessie Threadgill Homes, and Williamson Homes at 111 East Washington Street or at P. O. Box 1847, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935 until noon, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

 

A complete Request for Proposals package may be obtained by contacting the GHA at (662) 392-6185. The Authority urges all potential bidders to please inspect the property before bidding.

The GHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities therein to determine the best proposal. The right is also reserved to hold all proposals for as long as thirty (30) days before awarding a contract.

The Greenwood Housing Authority is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

February 25, 2021

March 4, 11, 2021

Greenwood II, LLC

As Owner of Greenwood Place, Proposed historic acquisition/rehabilitation development will be applying to the Mississippi Home Corporation.

For housing tax credits in the 2021 application cycle. For the historic acquisition/rehabilitation of Greenwood Place.

For questions and comments, please contact:

Greenwood II, LLC

John Chapman

662-236-5080, ext. 300

developments@chartre.com

March 4, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder  for cash at 10:30 o'clock AM on   Monday, March 22, 2021 at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:

Unit #517

Arsenio Hemphill

2600 Thurman Drive, Apt. 18B

Greenwood,  MS  38930

Unit # 701

Aleshia Scott

P.O. Box 52

Greenwood, MS  38930

Unit # 133

Monique White

403 3rd Avennue N.

Greenwood,  MS  38930

March 4, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Secure Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder  for cash at 11:00 o'clock AM on   Monday, March 22, 2021 at its self- storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:

Unit #012 & 52

Undrial Space

111 Wiley Road

Lexington,  MS  39095

Unit # 043

Tyese Jackson

3017 Hwy. 82 East 13 B.

Greenwood, MS  38930

March 4, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.