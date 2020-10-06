NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLES
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2016 Nissan Sentra
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GY317227
2016 Nissan Frontier
VIN: 1N6AD09U87C406564
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
September 10, 2020
October 6, 13, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY MISSISSIPPII
In the Matter of the Estate of Charles William Bennett, Deceased
Cause No: 42CH1:19-pr-00076-WMS
Summons
(Rule 81 Summons by Publication)
To: All Born, Known, Absent or Unknown Heirs at Law of Charles W. Bennett, Deceased
You have been made a respondent in the Petition to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries filed in this cause by Deborah Moore, Administratrix, who is seeking a judicial determination of the sole and only heirs at law of the Decedent, Charles William Bennett.
You are summoned to appear and respond to the Petition filed in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 27th day of October, 2020, before Chancellor Sanders in the Chancery Courtroom at the Leflore County Courthouse located at 310 Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and respond, a Decree will be entered for the things requested in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this the 18th day of September,2020.
/s/ Yolanda Williams
Chancery Clerk
Leflore County, Mississippi
Tompkins Law Firm
Post Office Box 1804
Columbus, MS 39703
September 22, 29, 2020
October 6, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JANIE LOGAN MOOR
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-00082-WMS
BY: RICHARD JAMES MOOR, JOHN DABNEY MOOR AND JOEL CARY MOOR PETITIONERS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned Co- Executors
of the Estate of Janie Logan Moor, deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on September 23, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Janie Logan Moor, deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Greenwood, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will further be barred.
WITNESS OUR SIGNATURES on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
\s\Richard James Moor
RICHARD JAMES MOOR
\s\John Dabney Moor
JOHN DABNEY MOOR
\s\Joel Cary Moor
JOEL CARY MOOR
September 29, 2020
October 6, 13, 2020
SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BIDS
SEALED PROPOSALS FOR GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL; GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL CHILLED WATER PIPING EXTENSION, PREPARED BY DESIGN BUILD AND ENGINEERING SERVICES, LLC, TELEPHONE: 601-427-5460, WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE MATERIALS DEPARTMENT AT GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, 1401 RIVER RD., GREENWOOD, MS 38930 UNTIL 10:00 A.M., CENTRAL STANDARD TIME ON NOVEMBER 10, 2020 AT WHICH TIME AND PLACE THEY WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED AND READ ALOUD.
PROPOSALS MUST BE QUALIFIED UNDER MISSISSIPPI LAWS AND SHALL HOLD CURRENT CERTIFICATES OF RESPONSIBILITY AS ISSUED BY LAW.
ALL QUESTIONS SHOULD BE ADDRESSED TO DESIGN BUILD AND ENGINEERING SERVICES, LLC.
A PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD AT THE OFFICES OF THE GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, 1401 RIVER RD., GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI 38930 AT 10:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME ON NOVEMBER 03, 2020.
BID SECURITY IN THE FORM OF A BID BOND, CERTIFIED CHECK OR CASHIERS CHECK IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO 5% OF THE BID SHALL BE FURNISHED BY EACH BIDDER AS REQUIRED BY THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.
THE OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS, TO WAIVE ANY AND ALL INFORMALITIES, TO HOLD ALL BIDS FOR EXAMINATION FOR A PERIOD NOT TO EXCEED NINETY (90) DAYS AND TO AWARD THE CONTRACT BASED ON THE BEST BID WITHIN SAID NINETY (90) DAY PERIOD. ALL BIOS SHALL BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO SECTIONS 31-3-15 AND 31-3-21 OF THE MISSISSIPPI CODE OF 1972 AS ANNOTATED AND AMENDED, AND IN ALL CASE LAW PERTAINING THERETO.
GARY MARCHAND,
INTERIM CHIEF
EXECUTIVE OFFICER
OCTOBER 6, 13, 2020
