IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.  20-pr-97

 

GAYLE VEST WILLIAMS

PETITIONER

VS.

MICHAEL EUGENE PETERSON AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE DECEDENT, ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED

RESPONDENTS

 

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Gayle Vest Williams, Administratrix of the Estate of Anthony L. Oates, Deceased, plaintiff, seeking a determination of the heirs-at-law of Anthony L. Oates. Defendants other than you in this action are Gayle Vest Williams and Michael Eugene Peterson.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020, at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 25th day of November, 2020.

 

CLERK OF THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

November 27, 2020

December 4, 11, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY  COURT OF LEFLORE  COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE

FLUCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-PR-44

BY:  MARY FLUKER                  PETITIONER

Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Fannie Flucker, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search  and  inquiry to ascertain  the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Mary Fluker, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are:  Any person with a claim as an heir of Fannie Flucker, Deceased.

YOU  are  summoned  to  appear  and  defend  against  the  complaint or  petition  filed against   you   in  this   action  at  11:30 o'clock a.m. on the 4th day of January, 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

 

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 19th day of November, 2020.

 Johnny Gary

Leflore County

 Chancery Clerk

 P.O. Box 250

Greenwood, MS 38935

 

BY:  Yolanda, Williams

Deputy Clerk

November 27,  2020

December 4, 11, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK, DECEASED                                       CAUSE NO. 20-PR -5                                                                                                

BY: CONNIE BECK ,

ADMINISTRATRIX,         PETITIONER                                                

    

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of  January 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi  in Cause No. 2020-PR-5 to the undersigned Administratrix   upon the Estate of ALVIN NAKIA BECK, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Leflore County Chancery Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from November 27, 2020 which is the first of  publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 14th  day of October 2020.

/s/CONNIE BECK

ADMINISTRATIX  OF THE ESTATE OF

ALVIN NAKIA BECK

Solomon C. Osborne

Attorney for Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck

216 Star Street

Greenwood, MS 389355

662-453-9112/662-392-7524

solomonsoborne@mail.com

 November 27, 2020 December 4, 11,18, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.  20-pr-97

GAYLE VEST WILLIAMS    PETITIONER

vs.

MICHAEL  EUGENE PETERSON AND ANY UNKNOWN  HEIRS  OF THE DECEDENT,

ANTHONY  L. OATES,  DECEASED    RESPONDENTS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of Anthony L. Oates, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on November 20, 2020, in Cause No. 20-pr-97, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Anthony L. Oates, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, forprobate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will thereafter be forever barred.

WITNESS our signatures, this the 25th day of November, 2020.

Gayle Vest Williams,

Administratix of the Estate of

 Anthony L. Oates, Deceased

November 27, 2020

December 4,11, 2020

