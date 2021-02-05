IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE, DECEASED
CASSIE OSBORNE, JR. ADMINISTRATOR
PETITIONER
V.
All unknown heirs at law of CONSTANCE OSBORNE and any parties having or claiming an interest in the estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE, whether equitable or legal
DEFENDANTS
CAUSE NUMBER-19-PR-7
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
THE COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: All unknown heirs at law of Constance Osborne, and any parties having or claiming an interest in the estate of Constance Osborne., whether equitable or legal.
You have been made a Defendants/Respondents to the Petition for Determination and Adjudication of Heirs and Other Relief filed in the Leflore County Chancery Court by CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., Administrator of the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE., DECEASED, seeking the Court's Order determining and finding that the persons listed in the Petition for Determination of Heirship filed in this matter are the only heirs at law of CONSTANCE OSBORNE., DECEASED.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 AM on February 19, 2021, in one of the courtrooms on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse, located at 300 Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file a respoiise or other pleading in this matter; however, you may mail or Hand-deliver a written Response to this Petition to Attorney Solomon C. Osborne.Sr. at 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.
YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THlRTY DAYS AFTER the date of the first publication of this summons.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 13th day of January, 2021.
JOHNNY GARY, JR, CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/Yolanda Williams, D.C.
January 15, 22, 29, 2021
February 5, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of January 2021, Highlandale Planting, 15280 County Road 112, Schlater, MS 38952 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-45229
Acres: 20
Location:
SE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 06, T21N, R01W
App. No.: GW-49704
Acres: 134
Location:
SE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec 04, T22N, R01E
And filed applicaation (s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Tallahatchie River in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount (s) of water at the indicated location (s);
App. No.: SW-01676
Acres: 40
Location:
NE1/4, of the SE 1/4,
of Sec 33, T23N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
February 5, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of January 2021, Fort Pemberton Decelopment Company LLC., P.O. Box 894, Greenwood, MS 38935 has filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-44015
Acres: 115
Location:
SW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 02, T19N, R01W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
February 5, 2021
OFFICIAL NOTICE OF SALE
Clark Rentals of Greenwood, a company doing business in Greenwood, Mississippi, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of section 85-7-191 through 85-7-129 Mississippi code annotationed (1972 edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash or certified check the contents of the below described storage unit, at 502G West Park Avenue, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the location of said storage facility located at 502G West Park Ave., Greenwood, MS, for the balance due and payable to Clark Rentals for its preservation or expenses reasonably incurred for its sale or other disposition. The lien provided for in this section is superior to any other lien or security interest except those which are perfected and recorded in Mississippi.
Ebony Fields #124
5320 Hull Street Road, Apt. 7
Richmond, LA 23224
February 5, 12 & 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.