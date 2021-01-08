NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2020, Asa Bennett, 605 Robert E. Lee Drive, Greenwood, MS 38930, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation and wildlife management subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-51441
Acres: 50
Location:
SE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 15, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-51443
Acres: 40
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 15, T20N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 9th day of February, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard D. Melton, Jr.
Permitting Administrator
January 8, 2021
