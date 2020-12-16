IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOANNA GILLIAM ASHCRAFT, DECEASED

                                                                                                      

CAUSE NO.  20-PR-98

MARY JOANNE ASHCRAFT AUSTIN

PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the   20th    day of November  , 2020, by the Chancery Court of

Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Joanna Gilliam Ashcraft

deceased, in Cause No.  20-PR-98,

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of

said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within

ninety (90) days from December 2, 2020, or they will be forever barred.

 THIS the 25th  day of November, 2020.

 EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF                     

 JOANNE    ASHCRAFT AUSTIN DECEASED                                                                    

s/Mary Joanne Ashcraft Austin           

 Mary Joanne Ashcraft Austin

Jay Gore, III

Gore, Kilpatrick & Dambrino, PLLC

P. O. Box 901

Grenada, Mississippi 38902-0901

(662) 226-1891

December 2, 9, 16,  2020

      

                           

NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood,

MS:

2000 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4DL01D3YC141865

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at

1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-453-4211.

December 16, 23, 30, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF  GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-88

BY: GLORIA J. ADDISON, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY  PUBLICATION

 

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Gloria J. Addison, Administratrix of the

Estate of Geneva E. Johnson, Deceased, seeking a determination of the heirs- at-law of Geneva E. Johnson.

Defendants other than you in this action are any unknown heirs-at-law of Geneva E. Johnson, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at

9:30 a.m. on the 11th day of January, 2021, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County Courthouse, Honorable

W. M. Sanders, at the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you so desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.

JOHNNY GARY, CHANCERY CLERK

 LEFLORE COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

BY: Yolanda Williams       Deputy Clerk

RICHARD A. OAKES

ATTORNEY FOR

ADMINISTRATRIX

P.O. DRAWER 1640 GREENWOOD, MS

38935-1640

 (662) 453-7373

STATE BAR NO. 3894

December 9, 16, 23, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ESTATE OF DOROTHEY ANNE PERNELL, DECEASED

BY: CAUSE NO. 20-PR-00086

MARY MAGDALENE ABRAHAM, EXECUTRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned, as Executrix of the Estate of Dorothey

Anne Pernell, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi,  on the 14th day of October,

2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said Dorothey Anne

Pernell to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for

probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of  the first publication

of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

WITNESS my signature on this 1st day of December, 2020.

 MARY   MAGDALENE ABRAHAM

Executrix of the Estate of Dorothey Anne Pernell, Deceased

CAMERON ABEL

Henson Law Firm

 Post Office Box 494

105 W. Market Street

Greenwood, Mississippi 38930

(662) 453-6227

Attorney for the Estate

December 9, 16, 23, 2020

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF LEFLORE COUNTY

NOTICE TO

CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Leflore County in Greenwood, Mississippi until  

January 25, 2021 @ 3:00 PM  and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of box culverts,

box bridges, pre-cast bridge structures, striping, reflective raised road markers, aggregate, asphalt,

adjustment of water mains and services and base, paving, and other supplies needed in the repair of county roads and property and rental of road equipment  in Leflore County, Mississippi.  All bids will be taken under advisement for tabulation and accepted at the Board Meeting on   February 1, 2021  . Bidders may bid on individual items.

The principal items of work will be paid for at the contract price bid per item, complete and accepted, which price shall be full compensation for mobilizing, removal of existing structure, excavation incidental to construction, furnishing all materials, loading, hauling unloading and placing and for all labor, equipment, tools and incidentals necessary to complete the work.

All salvageable materials including milling to remain the property of Leflore County unless specifically agreed upon by both parties.

All material must be acceptable to the County Engineer.

All bids shall be firm and will be effective until December 31, 2021.

All sealed bids may be hand delivered to the Chancery Clerk’s Office located in the Leflore County

Courthouse, 306 West Market Street, Greenwood, MS 38930 or mailed to P.O. Box 250, Greenwood, MS 38935-0250.

Basis of Award: The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published per unit cost that will be the lowest and best bid in favor of Leflore County.  The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.  The County also reserves the right to waive any and all formalities. Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letter qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid, and such proposals will not be

considered in making the award.

 BECKY M. KWONG,

 PURCHASE CLERK

 LEFLORE COUNTY

 GREENWOOD, MS

 December 16, 23 2020

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LEFLORE    

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of April, 2001, Maggie Stiggler, aka Maggie Stigler, a single woman, executed and

delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Lem Adams III, Trustee for Option One Mortgage Corporation,

Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in DT Book 535 at Page 78; and

WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco

Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-C by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk

in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 1753; and  

   

WHEREAS, on the 9th day of November, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean

Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in

Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 4260; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust,

and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 6th day of January,

2020, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale

and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood,

Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore

County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot 1 and the south half of Lot 2 in Block 6 of the Zoa Addition to the City of Greenwood as said addition

is shown on the map thereof recorded in Book 2 at Page 2 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of

the Chancery Clerk of said county and state.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 10th day of December, 2020.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS  39157

(318) 330-9020

adp/F20-0301

December 16, 23, 30, 2020

       

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of December 2020, MSU FOUNDATION INC, D/O LAND MANAGEMENT GROUP,

P.O. Box 1720, Collierville, TN  38027, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public

water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from ROUND LAKE, in the county of Leflore for

irrigation  purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated

location(s):

App. No.: SW-04269       

Acres: 90 AF/YR

Location:

SE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 09, T18N, R01E

App. No.: SW-04270

Acres: 122 AF/YR

Location:

SE1/4 of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 09, T18n, R01E

App No.: SW-04271

Acres: 240 AF/YR

Location:

SE1/4 of the NW1/4,

of Sec 09, T18N, R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 9th day of February, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Anna M. Sullivan

Permit Data Specialist

December 16, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNIE L. GILMORE, DECEASED

ANTHONY GILMORE,

PETITIONER CAUSE NO. 18-pr-39

RULE 81

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY LEFLORE

TO: Heirs at Law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased

You have been made Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by Anthony Gilmore, Petitioner, seeking to

determine the heirs at law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased.  

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this

action at 10:00 A.M. on the 21st day of January, 2021, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris

Carter in the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

 

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 15th day of December, 2020.

s/: Johnny L. Gary, Jr.

Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi

By:  Yolanda Williams, D. C.

December 16, 23, 30,  2020

