IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED                

CAUSE NO.   20-pr-79

BY: NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY AND VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL, CO-EXECUTRICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO THE CREDITORS OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED:

Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executrixes of the Estate of ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 15th day of September, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Alice Allison Kealhofer, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice.  A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.

                /s/ NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY,

 CO- EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE

ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED

                /s/ VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL,

CO-EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED

            

BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC

N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423

Post Office Drawer B

107 West Market Street

Greenwood, MS 38935-0706

(662) 453-3445

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED        

BY:  ROBERT E. BENNETT, EXECUTOR

CAUSE NO.  20-pr-68

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO THE CREDITORS OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED:

Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of CHARLES F. BENNETT, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 18th day of August, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Charles F. Bennett, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice.  A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 18th day of August, 2020.

/s/ ROBERT E. BENNETT,

     EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED

            

BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC

N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423

Post Office Drawer B

107 West Market Street

Greenwood, MS 38935-0706

(662) 453-3445

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED                    

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-53

BY: ELIF TURK STARR, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

    

TO THE CREDITORS OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED:

Letters of Administration having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Administratrix of the Estate of ESIN C. TURK, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 1st day of July, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice.  A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.

/s/ ELIF TURK STARR,

ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF

ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED

BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC

N.Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423

Post Office Drawer B

107 West Market Street

Greenwood, MS 38935-0706

(662) 453-3445

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACK ELIA, JR., DECEASED

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-PR-0069

BY: SERENA LOUISE MULLINS    PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on 08/20/2020, and issued to Serena Louise Mullins, Executrix of the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., by the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi on 08/20/2020; notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., to present them to the Clerk of the Chancery Court, Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from the date of first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred, pursuant to MISSISSIPPI CODE OF 1972 §91-7-151, as annotated and amended.

THIS the 20th day of August, 2020.

/s/ SERENA  LOUISE MULLINS

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

 MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

SUMMONS BY  

PUBLICATION

EX PARTE: MARTASHIA YVETTE RANDLE,

AS MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND OF

JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE

CAUSE NO.: 20-272    

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO:   MICHAEL  PRIAR,

NATURAL FATHER OF

JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE,

A MINOR

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Martashia Randle, as Mother and next friend of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, a minor, Petitioner, seeking a determination of heirship of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, minor.  Defendants other than you in this action are none.

You are summoned  to appear and defend against the Complaint  or Petition  filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 30th day of October. 2020 at the Newton County CHancery Court in Decatur, Mississippi,  and  in case of your  failure to appear and defend a judgment will  be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you   desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of September, 2020.    

/s/: Le Anne Palmer

Chancery Clerk of Scott

County, Mississippi

/s/: L. (Lauren) Sanders, D.C.

 

Post Office Box 320727

Flowood. MS  39232

Tel. (601)487-8839

Fax (601)487-8667

Emaill:  willieabston@abstonlaw.com    

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF  ROBERT HARVEY SMITH, DECEASED                                          CAUSE NO. 20-pr-49

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of September, 2020 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for Probate and Registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 17th day of September, 2020.

/s/: Stacie Smith Crim

Executor of the   

Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased

                    

/s/: Robert Brent Smith                    Robert Brent  Smith, Co-Executor of the   

Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased

 /s/ John Howard Shows            

JOHN HOWARD SHOWS, MSB #6776

RICHARD A. EISENBERGER, JR., MSB #104882

SHOWS LAW FIRM PLLC

242 Market Street

Flowood, Mississippi  39232

Telephone: (601) 664-0044

Facsimile: (601) 664-0047

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WIL LAND TESTAMENT OF JAMES HOWARD

MCSHAN, DECEASED                                                      CAUSE NO. 42CH1:20-pr-00081

BY: GRACE PARKER MCSHAN                                                        PETITIONER

NOTICE OF EXECUTRIX TO CREDITORS OF JAMES HOWARD MCSHAN, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary, having been granted on the 23rd  day of September, 2020, by the Chancery Clerk of Leflore  County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of James Howard McShan, deceased, in Cause Number 42CH1:20-pr-00081 on the docket of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof or they will be forever barred.

THIS the 24th day of September, 2020.

                                                                                                /s/ Grace Parker McShan

Grace Parker McShan

Executrix of the Estate of James Howard McShan, Deceased

Septembr 25, 2020

October 2, 9, 2020

IN THE MATTER OF A

CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-80

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 23rd day of September, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of GLENN B. UPCHURCH,  SR., Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 23rd day of September, 2020.

/s/ Glenn B. Upchurch, Jr.

Glenn B. Upchurch, Jr., Executor

BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.

107 Fulton St.

P.O. Drawer 1640

Greenwood, MS 38930

(662) 453-7373

Attorney for Executor

:

September 25, 2020

October 2, 9,  2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

JOSHUA LEON PITTS, THE MINOR CHILD HEREIN

SUMMONS

 

CAUSE NO. 17-AD-2

 

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI TO: UNKNOWN  FATHER

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Carolyn Bishop, Plaintiff, seeking an adoption of a minor, Joshua  Pitts.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Neysha Sanders, Attorney for Plaintiff(s), whose Post Office Address is 1542, and whose street address is 401 River Road, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930. Should you fail to do a written response you are required to appear on November 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the Leflore County Chancery Court located at 310 West Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930

.

Your response must be mailed or delivered no later than thirty (30) days after  the 25th day of September, 2020, which is the date of the First Publication of this Summons. If your response is not mailed or delivered, or you fail to appear at the above reference court date, a judgement by default will be entered against you for money of other relief demanded in the Complaint.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of September, 2020.

    Johnny L.Gary, Jr.,Chancery Clerk

    Leflore County Mississippi

September 25, 2020

October 2, 9, 2020

