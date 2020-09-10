IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HENRY LEE PITTS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-70
Letters Testamentary having been granted to Henry Lee Pitts on the 19th day of August, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi , upon the Estate of Henry Lee Pitts, Deceased, in Cause No. 20 -pr - 70 notice is hereby given requiring all persons having claims against said Estate to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90
days from the date of the first publication of this Notice. Failure to probate and register such claim for said 90 days will bar the claim.
Takisha Bishop
Executrix of the Estate of Henry Lee Pitts, Deceased
ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTRIX:
Charles J. Swayze III, MSB 102297 Whittington, Brock & Swayze
P.O. Box 941
Greenwood, MS 38935-0941
Telephone: (662) 453-7325
Facsimile: (662) 453-7394
August 27, 2020
September 3, 10, 2020
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on December 18, 2012, Minnie Lipsey, an unmarried woman executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns, which deed of trust was recorded on January 2, 2013, in Book 753, Page 43 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded in Book 874, Page 553 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Leflore County, Mississippi.
WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on October 28, 2019, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 0870, Page 266, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;
THEREFORE, on September 17, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the South steps of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
LOT 71 IN RISING SUN ADDITION NO. 2 AS SAID LOT IS SHOWN UPON THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6 AT PAGE 11 OF THE RECORDS OF MAPS OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.
Commonly Known as: 111 Boyd Circle, Greenwood, MS 38930.
I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 21st day of August, 2020.
/-s-/ Drew Powers
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Substitute Trustee
1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(770)643-2148
File No.: 5664619
August 27, 2020
September 3, 10, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF GREENWOOD
GREENWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION
There will be a hearing before the Greenwood Panning Commission for review of the request for approval of a conditional use and a variance as listed below:
1. Pastor A.C. Craft, Jr., trustee for Jonah Chapel United Baptist Church, represented by Shakeila Robinson, owner of Kiddy Kave Learning Center, LLC, request Planning Commission approval to operate a day care center located at 601 Dewey Street, Greenwood, Mississippi as a conditional use within the R-1- 5 Residential District. Legal Description: (10015021200100) Lot 2, less 50' off east end of Block 58, of the Henry Addition, Greenwood, Leflore Co., MS
2. Delta Street Ministries, represented by T. Mac Howard request a variance to Article VI, Section 2 (a) (2) Sign Dimensions (surface Area) for signs located within the C-2 Community Commercial District to allow installation of a non illuminated wall sign, located at 401 George Street. The proposed sign will be greater than the maximum sign surface area of 100 sq. feet. Legal Description: (08510042500700) Lots 1, 4, 5 & 8 & 36' off east end Lot 2 & 36' off east end of the Douglas Addition, to the City of Greenwood, Leflore Co., MS
The hearing will be held in the City Hall Conference Room, located at 101 West Church Street, Room #240, and Greenwood, Mississippi. Anyone wishing to voice an opinion regarding the above request for a conditional use is urged to attend.
This the 4th day of September 2020
Elizabeth Stigler
Director of Community Development
September 10, 2020
NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLES
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2016 Nissan Sentra
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GY317227
2016 Nissan Frontier
VIN: 1N6AD09U87C406564
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
September 10, 2020
October 6, 13, 2020
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood:
2014 Chevrolet
VIN#: 2G1FB1E36E9314030
2015 Cadillac
VIN#: 1G6AX5SXF0114878
2008 Mercury
VIN#2MEHM75V08X631637
2011 Lincoln
VIN# 3LNDL2L38BR771959
1990 Cadillac
VIN#: 1G6CD5335L4248152
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday,, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-451-7888.
September 10, 17, & 24,
2020
