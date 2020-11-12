SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated April 30, 2018, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court in Leflore County, Mississippi, on April 30, 2018, in Book 845 at Page 403 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in said county and state, Carl D. Harlin and Tracy M. Harlin did grant and convey unto W. Dean Belk, as Trustee for Planters Bank & Trust
Company, beneficiary, the property therein described, to secure the promissory note therein referred to; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned having been duly appointed Substitute Trustee in the place and stead of W. Dean Belk, Trustee in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated September 8, 2020, and recorded September 16, 2020, in Book 2020, Page 1995 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, said Substitution of Trustee having been actually spread at large upon the said records before the publishing of the foreclosure notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable, and having been requested by the owner of said indebtedness and Deed of Trust so to do, I, RICHARD A. OAKES, as Substitute Trustee, as aforementioned, will on Friday, November 20, 2020, between the hours of
11:00 o'clock A.M. and 4:00 o'clock P.M. being the legal hours of sale, offer for sale at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot Two (2) in Block Seventeen (17) of the Boulevard Addition to North Greenwood in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as said lot is shown upon the plat of said Addition recorded in Map Book 2 at Page 19 of the map records on file in the office of the chancery clerk of said county and state.
The sale of said property will be subject to all taxes which are a lien on the said property, to any state of facts an accurate survey of said premises would reveal, and to all recorded restrictions, easements, and mineral conveyances of record.
As Substitute Trustee, I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, on this the 23rd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Richard A. Oakes
RICHARD A. OAKES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
Post Office Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
October 29, 2020
November 5, 12,19, 2020
MMM
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF ESIN C. TURK,
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-53
BY: ELIF TURK STARR, ADMINISTRATIX
S U M M O N S
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES, POST OFFICE ADDRESS AND STREET ADDRESS ARE UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY
You have been named Respondents in a Petition filed in this Court by Elif Turk Starr, Administratix of the Estate of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, seeking to determine the heirs-at-law of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, who died on June 9, 2020. Respondents other than you in this action are her daughter, Elif Turk Starr.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 7th day of December, 2020 in the courtroom of Chancellor W. M. Sanders at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment may be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of October, 2020.
JOHNNY GARY, JR.,
CHANCERY CLERK OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISS.
Post Office Box 250
Greenwood, Mississippi 38935-0250
BY:/s/ Yolanda Williams
Deputy Clerk
October 29, 2020
November 5, 12, 2020
MMM
BID ADVERTISEMENT
R. H. BEARDEN
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
REMOVAL AND
REPLACEMENT OF ROOF SYSTEM PROJECT
The West Tallahatchie School District is seeking bids for construction services at the R. H. Bearden Elementary School. The construction service is Removal and Replacement of Roof Systems. The plans and specifications provide the details required for this Removal and Replacement Roof System Project. Plans and Specifications are available from the West Tallahatchie School District at 6470 Friendship West Road, Sumner, MS 38957. Plans and Specifications maybe picked up and/or provided electronically. Copies of the Plan and Specifications can be obtained by contacting Kemmery Hill, kehill@wtsd.k12.ms.us, 662-375-9291 or from the address above.
Sealed Bids in duplicate will be received by the West Tallahatchie School Board Representative until 12:00 noon local time on December 14, 2020 in the Board Room at the West Tallahatchie School District Office, located at 6470 Friendship West Road, Sumner, MS 38957, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read at 1:00 p.m. for construction of the project
The bid bond shall be payable unconditionally to West Tallahatchie School District. Bids on the project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project - for a period of 45 days. All bids submitted must comply with requirements of Chapter 3, Title 31 (Section 31-3-1 et seq.) of Mississippi Code of 1972 as amended.
The West Tallahatchie School District is an equal opportunity employer and hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered unto pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, age, disability, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The West Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and/or all submittals, waive technicalities, informalities or irregularities in the submittals received, solicit new submittals or to choose that submittal which is deemed to be in the best interest of the District.
Dr. Sherry Ellington
Superintendent of Education
November 12, 19, 2020
MMM
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF WILLIAM RUSSELL, JR., DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of William Russell, Jr., Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 18-pr-82 on the 4th day of October, 2018, to the undersigned as the Executor of said Estate. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of November, 2020, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
/s/ Dennis Earl Cheeks, Executor
Estate of William Russell, Jr., Deceased
November 12, 19, 26, 2020
MMM
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
Mercedes (Ruth) Myvett PLAINTIFF
VS.
Daniel Earnest Myvett DEFENDANT
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 20-cv-125
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Daniel Earnest Myvett
Non-Resident of State of MS
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by the Plaintift Mercedes (Ruth) Myvett, seeking a divorce in the above styled cause. You are the only defendant in this action.
You must file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within thirty (30) days of the date of first publication and you are also required to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you to James K. Littleton, Esq., of Littleton Law Office, Attorney for the Plaintiff(s), whose post office address is P. 0. Box 1155, Greenwood, MS 38935.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:00 O'Clock A..M. on the 18th day of December, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore COlmty Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failme to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 9th day of November, 2020
Yolanda Williams, D.C.
Clerk of Leflore County,
Mississippi
November 12, 19, 26, 2020
MMM
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd of November 2020, ZPD Farms LLC, c/o Land Management Group, P. O. Box 1720, Collierville, TN 38027, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Carroll for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-51397
Acres: 90
Location:
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 02, T17N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
November 12, 2020
MMM
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 10:30 o'clock AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #507
Okenus Clemmons
2900 Browning Road, Apt. 2E
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 096
Yuelander Evans
121 Canary Cove
Greenwood, MS 38930
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 o'clock AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at its self- storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #095
Eva Markham
604 East Avenue
Greenwood, MS 38930
Public Meeting
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
4:00 p.m.
City Hall
101 W Church Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
The City of Greenwood invites all residents and interested parties to give input into the development of the Yazoo River Boat Dock and Seawall which will potentially be funded by the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Outdoor Recreational Grants Land and Water Conservations Fund Program (LWCF). This public meeting assures that all residents’ voices are heard.
The Yazoo River Boat Dock will be a state of the art floating boat dock and reinforced concrete sea wall located in the heart of Greenwood.
Comments are invited on the Yazoo River Boat Dock and Seawall via email to kag@williseng.net. Comments will be received until December 15, 2020 until 3:00 p.m.
November 12, 2020
MMM
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Hoover Car Care, 1825 Carrollton, Greenwood, MS:
2005 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4AL11D05N904787
2013 Chevrolet Sonic
1G1JC5SH4D4117289
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 1825 Carrollton Ave, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-1775
November 12, 19, 26, 2020
MMM
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September 2020, Ed Ernest and Kathy Bledsoe of 16167 County Road 516, Greenwood, MS 38930 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: SW-01174
Acres: 95
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 33, T21N, R02W
App. No.: SW-01175
Acres: 65
Location:
NE1/4 of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 29, T21N, R02W
App. No.: SW-01375
Acres: 40
Location:
NW1/4 of the NE1/4,
of Sec 14, T20N, R01W
App. No.: SW-01376
Acres: 318
Location:
SE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec 29, T20N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
November 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.