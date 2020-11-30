IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES FLOWERS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20PR35
BY: FAITH TABOR HOWARD
PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Charles Flowers, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Faith Tabor Howard, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Charles Flowers, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a..m. on the 18th day of December, 2020, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 13th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary,
Leflore County
Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
November 14, 21, & 28, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September 2020, Asa Bennett, 605 Robert E. Lee Drive, Greenwood, MS 38930 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the counties of Sunflower & Leflore for irrigation and Wildlife Management, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-04469
Acres: 25
Location:
SW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-04470
Acres: 80
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-04471
Acres: 25
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-51202
Acres: 95
Location:
NE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-10943
Acres: 150
Location:
NE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 5, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-11961
Acres: 52
Location:
NE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-11962
Acres: 138
Location:
SE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-12109
Acres: 86
Location:
NE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 12, T18N, R03W
App. No.: GW-12110
Acres: 210
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-12258
Acres: 85
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 9, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-12259
Acres: 140
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 32, T20N, R01W
App. No.: GW-12261
Acres: 167
Location:
NW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 2, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-12262
Acres: 140
Location:
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 10, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-12263
Acres: 67
Location:
NW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 11, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-12264
Acres: 88
Location:
SW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 12, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-12265
Acres: 169
Location:
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 12, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-12266
Acres: 67
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-13556
Acres: 66
Location:
SE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-36263
Acres: 145
Location:
NW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 22, T20N, R01W
App. No.: GW-36549
Acres: 64
Location:
NW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 27, T18N, R03W
App. No.: GW-46999
Acres: 131
Location:
SE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 22, T20N, R01W
App. No.: GW-47309
Acres: 80
Location:
NW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 27, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-47310
Acres: 114
Location:
NW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 28, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-47311
Acres: 70
Location:
NW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 23, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-47312
Acres: 66
Location:
SW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 27, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-47313
Acres: 51
Location:
SE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 27, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-47314
Acres: 110
Location:
SE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47315
Acres: 200
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 17, T14N, R09W
App. No.: GW-47316
Acres: 115
Location:
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47317
Acres: 94
Location:
SW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 4, T21N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47318
Acres: 60
Location:
SW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 3, T21N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47320
Acres: 96
Location:
NE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 283, T21N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47321
Acres: 90
Location:
SW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 8, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-47322
Acres: 63
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 17, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-47323
Acres: 95
Location:
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 3, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47324
Acres: 6
Location:
SW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 10, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47325
Acres: 26
Location:
NE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 9, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47326
Acres: 160
Location:
NE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 10, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47327
Acres: 40
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 26, T18N, R03W
App. No.: GW-47328
Acres: 120
Location:
NE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 19, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-47329
Acres: 95
Location:
SW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 19, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-47330
Acres: 220
Location:
NE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47331
Acres: 169
Location:
SE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 11, T28N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47332
Acres: 174
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 11, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47333
Acres: 68
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47334
Acres: 130
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47335
Acres: 49
Location:
NE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47336
Acres: 150
Location:
NW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 13, T20N, R01E
App. No.: GW-47410
Acres: 101
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 27, T18N, R03W
App. No.: GW-48419
Acres: 90
Location:
SW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W
App. No.: GW-49565
Acres: 64
Location:
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 8, T18N, R02W
App. No.: GW-51358
Acres: 45
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Chris Hawkins, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard Melton, Jr.
Permitting Director
November 28, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.