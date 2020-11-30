IN THE CHANCERY  COURT OF LEFLORE  COUNTY,  MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES  FLOWERS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20PR35

BY: FAITH TABOR HOWARD

PETITIONER

Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Charles Flowers, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search  and  inquiry to ascertain  the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Faith Tabor Howard, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Charles Flowers, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition  filed against  you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a..m. on the 18th day of December, 2020, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery  Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint  or petition.

You  are not  required  to file an answer  or other pleadings  but you  may  do so if you desire.

 

Issued under my hand  and seal of said Court, this the  13th day of November, 2020.

    Johnny  Gary,

Leflore County

 Chancery Clerk

                           P.O. Box 250

          Greenwood, MS 38935

November 14, 21, & 28, 2020

 

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September 2020, Asa Bennett, 605 Robert E. Lee Drive, Greenwood, MS 38930 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River  Alluvial Aquifer, in the counties of Sunflower & Leflore for irrigation and Wildlife Management,  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-04469       

Acres: 25

Location:

SW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-04470     

Acres: 80

Location:

NW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-04471       

Acres: 25

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-51202      

Acres: 95

Location:

NE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-10943      

Acres: 150

Location:

NE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 5, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-11961      

Acres: 52

Location:

NE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-11962      

Acres: 138

Location:

SE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-12109    

Acres: 86

Location:

NE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 12, T18N, R03W

App. No.: GW-12110      

Acres: 210

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-12258     

Acres: 85

Location:

NW1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 9, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-12259      

Acres: 140

Location:

NW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 32, T20N, R01W

App. No.: GW-12261      

Acres: 167

Location:

NW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 2, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-12262      

Acres: 140

Location:

SW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 10, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-12263      

Acres: 67

Location:

NW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 11, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-12264      

Acres: 88

Location:

SW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 12, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-12265      

Acres: 169

Location:

SW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 12, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-12266      

Acres: 67

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-13556      

Acres: 66

Location:

SE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 7, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-36263    

Acres: 145

Location:

NW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 22, T20N, R01W

App. No.: GW-36549      

Acres: 64

Location:

NW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 27, T18N, R03W

App. No.: GW-46999    

Acres: 131

Location:

SE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 22, T20N, R01W

App. No.: GW-47309     

Acres: 80

Location:

NW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 27, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-47310      

Acres: 114

Location:

NW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 28, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-47311    

Acres: 70

Location:

NW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 23, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-47312      

Acres: 66

Location:

SW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 27, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-47313      

Acres: 51

Location:

SE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 27, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-47314      

Acres: 110

Location:

SE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47315      

Acres: 200

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 17, T14N, R09W

App. No.: GW-47316      

Acres: 115

Location:

SW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47317      

Acres: 94

Location:

SW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 4, T21N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47318      

Acres: 60

Location:

SW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 3, T21N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47320      

Acres: 96

Location:

NE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 283, T21N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47321      

Acres: 90

Location:

SW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 8, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-47322     

Acres: 63

Location:

NW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 17, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-47323      

Acres: 95

Location:

SW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 3, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47324      

Acres: 6

Location:

SW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 10, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47325    

Acres: 26

Location:

NE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 9, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47326      

Acres: 160

Location:

NE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 10, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47327     

Acres: 40

Location:

NW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 26, T18N, R03W

App. No.: GW-47328      

Acres: 120

Location:

NE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 19, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-47329     

Acres: 95

Location:

SW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 19, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-47330      

Acres: 220

Location:

NE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47331      

Acres: 169

Location:

SE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 11, T28N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47332     

Acres: 174

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 11, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47333      

Acres: 68

Location:

NW1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47334     

Acres: 130

Location:

NW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47335     

Acres: 49

Location:

NE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 14, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47336     

Acres: 150

Location:

NW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 13, T20N, R01E

App. No.: GW-47410      

Acres: 101

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 27, T18N, R03W

App. No.: GW-48419      

Acres: 90

Location:

SW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 22, T17N, R04W

App. No.: GW-49565      

Acres: 64

Location:

SW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 8, T18N, R02W

App. No.: GW-51358      

Acres: 45

Location:

NW1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 5, T21N, R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Chris Hawkins, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Dillard Melton, Jr.

Permitting Director

November 28, 2020

