ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood:
2014 Chevrolet
VIN#: 2G1FB1E36E9314030
2015 Cadillac
VIN#: 1G6AX5SXF0114878
2008 Mercury
VIN#2MEHM75V08X631637
2011 Lincoln
VIN# 3LNDL2L38BR771959
1990 Cadillac
VIN#: 1G6CD5335L4248152
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday,, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-451-7888.
September 10, 17, & 24, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF GREENWOOD
GREENWOOD
CITY COUNCIL
There will be a public hearing on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. before the Greenwood City Council, following recommendation from the Greenwood Planning Commission, to request the below listed zoning amendments to the Greenwood Zoning and Development Code. The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at Greenwood City Hall.
1. KB Properties, LLC, represented by Attorney John Henson, request re-zoning of that certain property/parcel located at and designated as 905 Grand Boulevard, Greenwood, MS, and further described as follows: All of a tract of land described in Deed Book 83 at Page 145 less tract described in Deed Book 454 at Page 566 located in Section 4 Township 19 North, Range 1 East (150’ x 220’ x irregular) Co., MS. The parcel is currently zoned R-1-10, Single Family Residential District. It is requested that the parcel be re-zoned to R-1-5, Two Family Residential District.
2. Mr. Victor Stokes, request re-zoning of that certain property/parcel located at and designated as 401 and 403 Second Street, Greenwood, MS and further described as follows: A parcel situated south of railroad and described in deed book 329 at page 455 in Section 16, Township 19, 1 East (irregular tract south of Yazoo River) This parcel is currently zoned C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District. It is requested that this parcel be re-zoned to C-2, Community Commercial District.
Dated this the 15th day of September, 2020.
Kim Williams
Greenwood City Clerk
City of Greenwood, MS
September 17, 2020
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
2006 Chevrolet IMT
Vin#: 2G1WC581869119546
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe
VIN#: 1GNEK13T41R142481
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
September 17, 24, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED
BY: MESHA LUCAS PETITIONER
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-57
Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of July, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 16th day of September, A.D., 2020.
MESHA LUCAS,
ADMINI TRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED
Carlos D.Palmer,
MSB #100778
Attorney-at-Law
Palmer Law Services, LLC 115 Fulton Street
P.O. Box 272
Greenwood, MS
38935-0272
Telephone: (662) 459-9111
Fax: (662) 459-9115
September 17, 24, 2020
October 1, 2020
