NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood,

MS:

2000 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4DL01D3YC141865

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at

1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-453-4211.

December 16, 23, 30, 2020

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LEFLORE    

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of April, 2001, Maggie Stiggler, aka Maggie Stigler, a single woman, executed and

delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Lem Adams III, Trustee for Option One Mortgage Corporation,

Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of

the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in DT Book 535 at Page 78; and

WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco

Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-C by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk

in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 1753; and  

   

WHEREAS, on the 9th day of November, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean

Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in

Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 4260; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust,

and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 6th day of January,

2020, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale

and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood,

Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore

County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot 1 and the south half of Lot 2 in Block 6 of the Zoa Addition to the City of Greenwood as said addition

is shown on the map thereof recorded in Book 2 at Page 2 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of

the Chancery Clerk of said county and state.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 10th day of December, 2020.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS  39157

(318) 330-9020

adp/F20-0301

December 16, 23, 30, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNIE L. GILMORE, DECEASED

ANTHONY GILMORE,

PETITIONER                     CAUSE NO. 18-pr-39

RULE 81

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY LEFLORE

TO: Heirs at Law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased

You have been made Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by Anthony Gilmore, Petitioner, seeking to

determine the heirs at law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased.  

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this

action at 10:00 A.M. on the 21st day of January, 2021, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris

Carter in the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear

and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint

or petition.

 

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 15th day of December, 2020.

s/: Johnny L. Gary, Jr.

Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi

By:  Yolanda Williams, D. C.

December 16, 23, 30,  2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MARY SIMPSON BRATTON, DECEASED

NO.:   20-pr-102

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

A Certificate of Domiciliary Foreign Representative Under Miss. Code Ann. §91-7-509, having been filed in

the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, by the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Mary

Simpson Bratton, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to

present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety

(90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 21st day of December, 2020.

FIRST HORIZON BANK, Executor and Domiciliary Foreign Representative of the

Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, Deceased    

R. DAVID MARCHETTI (MSB #8490)

WELLS MARBLE & HURST, PLLC

Post Office Box 131

Jackson, Mississippi  39205

300 Concourse Blvd.,

Suite 200

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157

Telephone:    (601) 605-6900

Fax:    (601) 605-6901

ATTORNEY FOR

EXECUTOR

December 23, 30, 2020

January 6, 2021

CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF

THE ESTATE OF

CONSTANCE OSBORNE,

DECEASED,

BY: CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., ADMINISTRATOR,

NO. 19-PR-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of January 2019, by the Chancery Court of

Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE deceased,

notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of

said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the

first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 28th day of December 2020.

Cassie Osborne, Jr.

ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE

 

Solomon C. Osborne

Attorney for Estate of Constance Osborne

Post Office Box 8175

Greenwood, MS 38935-8175

662-453-9112

solomonsoborne@mail.com

 

December 30, 2020

January 6, 13, 20, 2021

