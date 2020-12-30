NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood,
MS:
2000 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4DL01D3YC141865
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at
1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
December 16, 23, 30, 2020
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of April, 2001, Maggie Stiggler, aka Maggie Stigler, a single woman, executed and
delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Lem Adams III, Trustee for Option One Mortgage Corporation,
Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of
the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in DT Book 535 at Page 78; and
WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to U.S. Bank National
Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco
Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-C by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk
in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 1753; and
WHEREAS, on the 9th day of November, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean
Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in
Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 4260; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust,
and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 6th day of January,
2020, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale
and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood,
Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore
County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot 1 and the south half of Lot 2 in Block 6 of the Zoa Addition to the City of Greenwood as said addition
is shown on the map thereof recorded in Book 2 at Page 2 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of
the Chancery Clerk of said county and state.
I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 10th day of December, 2020.
Dean Morris, LLC
Substitute Trustee
855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(318) 330-9020
adp/F20-0301
December 16, 23, 30, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNIE L. GILMORE, DECEASED
ANTHONY GILMORE,
PETITIONER CAUSE NO. 18-pr-39
RULE 81
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY LEFLORE
TO: Heirs at Law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased
You have been made Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by Anthony Gilmore, Petitioner, seeking to
determine the heirs at law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased.
You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this
action at 10:00 A.M. on the 21st day of January, 2021, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris
Carter in the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear
and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint
or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 15th day of December, 2020.
s/: Johnny L. Gary, Jr.
Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi
By: Yolanda Williams, D. C.
December 16, 23, 30, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
MARY SIMPSON BRATTON, DECEASED
NO.: 20-pr-102
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
A Certificate of Domiciliary Foreign Representative Under Miss. Code Ann. §91-7-509, having been filed in
the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, by the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Mary
Simpson Bratton, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to
present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety
(90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of December, 2020.
FIRST HORIZON BANK, Executor and Domiciliary Foreign Representative of the
Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, Deceased
R. DAVID MARCHETTI (MSB #8490)
WELLS MARBLE & HURST, PLLC
Post Office Box 131
Jackson, Mississippi 39205
300 Concourse Blvd.,
Suite 200
Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157
Telephone: (601) 605-6900
Fax: (601) 605-6901
ATTORNEY FOR
EXECUTOR
December 23, 30, 2020
January 6, 2021
CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF
THE ESTATE OF
CONSTANCE OSBORNE,
DECEASED,
BY: CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., ADMINISTRATOR,
NO. 19-PR-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of January 2019, by the Chancery Court of
Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE deceased,
notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of
said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the
first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of December 2020.
Cassie Osborne, Jr.
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE
Solomon C. Osborne
Attorney for Estate of Constance Osborne
Post Office Box 8175
Greenwood, MS 38935-8175
662-453-9112
December 30, 2020
January 6, 13, 20, 2021
