Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease

To   all   persons   interested   in   the   following   described   Hunting   &   Fishing   Land   in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 26, Township 20 North, Range  1East

38.70  acres,  m/1,  for  hunting  &  fishing  purposes  lying  in  the  SE  Y-i  of  Section  26, Township 20 North,  Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.

You  are  hereby  notified  that  sealed  bids  to  lease  for  a Hunting   & Fishing   Lease  on the  above described    Sixteenth    Section   Lands,    or   lands   in    lieu   thereof,    may    be    filed    with the Superintendent  of  Education  of  Greenwood  Leflore  Consolidated  School  District   located at 1901 Hwy  82  West,  Greenwood  Mississippi  38930,  on  or  before  3:00  p.m.  on the  2nd day of March 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked  on  the  outside  of the  envelope  "Hunting  &  Fishing  Bid"  # 26-20N-1E  on approximately

38.70 acres, mil, addressed to:

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District

Hunting & Fishing Bid, 26-20-I E, containing 38.70 acres 1901 Hwy 82 West

Greenwood, Mississippi 38930

All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 2nd day of March 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec.  29-3-41.

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent

February 16, 23, 2021

NOTICE OF BID

 The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will receive BIDS for Wireless Access Point, Switches and Cabling. Visit the district website at https://www.glcsd.org and click on the district tab, RFP/Bids for specific bidding details.

February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20,  23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

CITY OF GREENWOOD,

MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that a scheduled public hearing will be held before the Greenwood Historic Preservation Commission to hear the following:

1. Danny Walker, request a hearing before the Greenwood Historic Preservation Commission for consideration of a Certificate of Appropriateness for approval of renovations to the exterior of the existing structure; which will be used for an event center, located at 509 George Street. LEGAL DESCRIPTION: (08510043700300) Section 10, Township 19, Range 1E, Lots 2, 3, 6 and 7, Block 24  of  the  Douglas  Addition,  of  the  City  of  Greenwood,  Leflore  County, Mississippi.

2. The City of Greenwood, represented by Clarence Chapman, request a hearing before the Greenwood Historic Preservation Commission for consideration of a Certificate of Appropriateness for approval of renovations to the exterior of the existing structure; which will be used for residential purposes, located at 101 Wright Place. LEGAL DESCRIPTION: (10015020400100) Parts of Blocks 50, 54, 55, and 56 of the Henry Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi.

The hearing will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room. Anyone wishing to voice an opinion regarding the above requests is urged to attend.

This the 22nd day of February 2021

Elizabeth Stigler

Director of Code Enforcement

February 23, 2021

