Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 1East
38.70 acres, m/1, for hunting & fishing purposes lying in the SE Y-i of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 2nd day of March 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope "Hunting & Fishing Bid" # 26-20N-1E on approximately
38.70 acres, mil, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Hunting & Fishing Bid, 26-20-I E, containing 38.70 acres 1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 2nd day of March 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
February 16, 23, 2021
NOTICE OF BID
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will receive BIDS for Wireless Access Point, Switches and Cabling. Visit the district website at https://www.glcsd.org and click on the district tab, RFP/Bids for specific bidding details.
February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
CITY OF GREENWOOD,
MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that a scheduled public hearing will be held before the Greenwood Historic Preservation Commission to hear the following:
1. Danny Walker, request a hearing before the Greenwood Historic Preservation Commission for consideration of a Certificate of Appropriateness for approval of renovations to the exterior of the existing structure; which will be used for an event center, located at 509 George Street. LEGAL DESCRIPTION: (08510043700300) Section 10, Township 19, Range 1E, Lots 2, 3, 6 and 7, Block 24 of the Douglas Addition, of the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi.
2. The City of Greenwood, represented by Clarence Chapman, request a hearing before the Greenwood Historic Preservation Commission for consideration of a Certificate of Appropriateness for approval of renovations to the exterior of the existing structure; which will be used for residential purposes, located at 101 Wright Place. LEGAL DESCRIPTION: (10015020400100) Parts of Blocks 50, 54, 55, and 56 of the Henry Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi.
The hearing will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room. Anyone wishing to voice an opinion regarding the above requests is urged to attend.
This the 22nd day of February 2021
Elizabeth Stigler
Director of Code Enforcement
February 23, 2021
