IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
THOMAS MARION
FLANAGAN, DECEASED
NO. 20-PR-109
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on December 23, 2020 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, upon the Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan, deceased, late of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 23rd day of December, 2020.
THOMAS M. FLANAGAN, JR.,
Co-Executor of the
Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan
GEORGE HANKS
FLANAGAN,
Co-Executor of the
Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan
Thomas M. Flanagan, Jr.
Attorney At Law
202 W Market Street
P. O. Box 1081
Greenwood, MS 38935
Attorney for the Estate
December 29, 2020
January 5, 12, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF WILLIAM BARCUS STANCIEL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-0111
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of William Barcus Stanciel, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 29th day of December, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of William Barcus Stanciel, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 29th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Delores Glass Stanciel
DELORES GLASS
STANCIEL
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS
January 5, 12, 19, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
All interested public and private transit and para-transit operators within Leflore, Washington, Sunflower, Humphreys, Bolivar, Sharkey, and Issaquena Counties, are hereby advised that Quality Mental Health, Inc. is applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Jackson, Mississippi, for a grant under Section 5310 of the Federal Public Transportation Act, as amended, for the provision of elderly and disabled purchase of service transportation services and capital assistance. Services are being provided within Leflore, Washington, Sunflower, Humphreys, Bolivar, Sharkey, and Issaquena Counties. The Provider Organization, Region VI Community Mental Health Commission d/b/a Life Help provides comprehensive mental health services targeted to the elderly and disabled, substance abuse and chemical dependent, chronic mentally ill, and developmentally disabled population.
The purpose of this notice is to advise all interested parties, including transit and para-transit operators, of the service being planned for providing transportation services for the elderly and disabled within the areas as described above, and to ensure that such a program would not represent a duplication of current or of proposed services provided by existing transit operators in the area.
Comments either for or against this service will be received at any time 15 days from the date of this notice.
All comments should be addressed to Virginia Haley at:
Region VI Community
Mental Health Commission
d/b/a Life Help,
Post Office Box 1505
Geenwood, MS 38935-1505
January 5, 12, 2021
NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing and Recovery, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS:
2010 Dodge Challenger
VIN: 2B3CJ4DV0AH26503
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-392-8095.
January 12 & 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.