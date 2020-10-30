SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on June 26, 2018, Benjamin Myers and Jennifer Myers, as tenants by the entirety with full right of survivorship and not as tenants in common executed a certain deed of trust to Katherine T. Mills, PLLC, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, State of Mississippi in Book 0850 at Page 218; and
WHEREAS, MidFirst Bank has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Brown, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated August 21, 2020 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2020 Page 1265; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, MidFirst Bank, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on November 6, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the South Door of the County Courthouse of Leflore County, located at 310 West Market Street, Greenwood, MS 38930, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Leflore County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:
The West Half (W1/2) of Lots Eleven and Twelve (11 and 12) in Block lettered E of the Wilson and Harris Addition; and also a strip of land on the West side of the East half (E1/2) of Lots 11 and 12 in Block lettered E of the Wilson and Harris Addition to the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, said strip being described by metes and bounds as follows, to wit:
Commence at the Northeast corner of said Lot 12 and run thence in a westerly direction along the northern boundary line of said Lot 12 for a distance of 68.5 feet to the point of beginning; from said point of beginning run thence South 43 degrees 30 minutes East for a distance of 100.2 feet to a point in the southern boundary line of Lot 11 of said Block E; run thence in a westerly direction along the southern boundary line of said Lot 11 for a distance of 10.0 feet to a point in the southern boundary line of said Lot 11; run thence in a northwesterly direction to a point in the northern boundary line of said Lot 12, which said point is 6.5 feet West of the point of beginning of the strip or parcel of land conveyed hereby; and thence run in a easterly direction along the northern boundary line of said Lot 12 of a distance of 6.5 fee to the point of beginning.
I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 2nd day of October, 2020.
Shapiro & Brown, LLC
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
Shapiro & Brown, LLC
1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 981-9299
600 Parsons Avenue
Greenwood, MS 38930
20-026003
October 16, 23, 30 , 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
JOHN AND HOLLY McCALEB PLAINTIFF
vs.
RICKY LAWRENCE HAYS, JR.
SUMMONS FOR
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Ricky Lawrence Hays, Jr.
CAUSE NO.: 2020- AD-12
DEFENDANT
You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by John and Holly McBride, plaintiff, seeking to terminate your parental rights for the minor child, C.A.H. born September 21, 2012.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 o'clock a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. Incase of your failure to appear and defend, ajudgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire. ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 20th day of October, 2020.
CLERK OF THE CHANCERY
COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Yolanda Williams, D.C.
October 23, 30, 2020
November 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.