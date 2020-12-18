IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK, DECEASED                                   

CAUSE NO. 20- PR-5                                                                                        

BY: CONNIE BECK ,

ADMINISTRATRIX,         PETITIONER                                                

    

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of  January 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi  in Cause No. 2020-PR-5 to the undersigned Administratrix   upon the Estate of ALVIN NAKIA BECK, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Leflore County Chancery Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from November 27, 2020 which is the first of  publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 14th  day of October 2020.

/s/CONNIE BECK

ADMINISTRATIX  OF THE ESTATE OF

ALVIN NAKIA BECK

Solomon C. Osborne

Attorney for Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck

216 Star Street

Greenwood, MS 389355

662-453-9112/662-392-7524

solomonsoborne@mail.com

 November 27, 2020

December 4, 11,18, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK , DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 20-PR-5

                                                                                                            BY: CONNIE BECK, ADMINISTRATRIX            

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LEFLORE

TO:  The unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisee, Legatees, Statutory Wrongful     Death Beneficiaries Pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 11-7-3, and Any and All  Other Persons Claiming or     Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.

You have been made a Respondent  in the Petition filed in this Court by Connie Beck, as Petitioner, and Administratrix of the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck to determine the heirs-at-law and statutory wrongful death beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.  Defendants other than you are unknown.

You are   summoned to appear and defend  against the Petition  to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck and for Other Relief  filed in this action at 10:45 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2021. The hearing will be held  on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse , 306 West Market Street, Greenwood Mississippi, 38930, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition for Determination of Heirs and Wrongful Death Statutory Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings  in this action, but you may do so if you desire.  If you desire to file an answer  or other pleadings , you must mail or hand deliver a written response to the Petition filed  in this action to Solomon C. Osborne, Attorney at Law, whose post office  and  Street address is 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.

YOUR RESPONSE TO THIS PETITION MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 27th  DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.  

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th  day of November , 2020.

    Johnny Gary, Jr., Chancery Clerk

    Leflore  County, Mississippi

         

      By: YOLANDA WILLIAMS,  D.C.    

November 27, 2020

December 4, 12, 18, 2020

                                                      EXHIBIT A

PUBLIC NOTICE

In accordance with Section 21-35-31, Mississippi Code of 1972 Annotated, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi hereby give notice of the following action of the City Council:

ORDER: RECEIVING FY 2018-2019 AUDIT REPORT

Following review of the FY 2018-2019 Audit Report, and on motion by Councilperson                                                                                                                                        Charles E. McCoy, Sr., seconded by Councilperson Carl Palmer, with all members present voting YEA, Council voted to receive the report on behalf of the City.

Approved this the 15th day of December, 2020, at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi.

The Audit Report may be reviewed at the following locations:

(1) City Clerk’s Office City Hall

101 West Church Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

(2) Greenwood Leflore Public Library

405 W. Washington Street

Greenwood, MS  38930

(3) Chancery Clerk Office

Leflore County Courthouse

306 W. Market Street

Greenwood, MS  38930

Any resident of the City of Greenwood will be furnished a copy of the full text of the public measure or amendment thereto upon request to the City Clerk.

This the 15th day of December, 2020.

 FOR THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI

KIM WILLIAMS, CITY CLERK

December 18, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.