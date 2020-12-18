IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20- PR-5
BY: CONNIE BECK ,
ADMINISTRATRIX, PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of January 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 2020-PR-5 to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of ALVIN NAKIA BECK, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Leflore County Chancery Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from November 27, 2020 which is the first of publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of October 2020.
/s/CONNIE BECK
ADMINISTRATIX OF THE ESTATE OF
ALVIN NAKIA BECK
Solomon C. Osborne
Attorney for Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck
216 Star Street
Greenwood, MS 389355
662-453-9112/662-392-7524
November 27, 2020
December 4, 11,18, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK , DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 20-PR-5
BY: CONNIE BECK, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: The unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisee, Legatees, Statutory Wrongful Death Beneficiaries Pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 11-7-3, and Any and All Other Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.
You have been made a Respondent in the Petition filed in this Court by Connie Beck, as Petitioner, and Administratrix of the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck to determine the heirs-at-law and statutory wrongful death beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased. Defendants other than you are unknown.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck and for Other Relief filed in this action at 10:45 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2021. The hearing will be held on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse , 306 West Market Street, Greenwood Mississippi, 38930, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition for Determination of Heirs and Wrongful Death Statutory Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings in this action, but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer or other pleadings , you must mail or hand deliver a written response to the Petition filed in this action to Solomon C. Osborne, Attorney at Law, whose post office and Street address is 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.
YOUR RESPONSE TO THIS PETITION MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 27th DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th day of November , 2020.
Johnny Gary, Jr., Chancery Clerk
Leflore County, Mississippi
By: YOLANDA WILLIAMS, D.C.
November 27, 2020
December 4, 12, 18, 2020
EXHIBIT A
PUBLIC NOTICE
In accordance with Section 21-35-31, Mississippi Code of 1972 Annotated, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi hereby give notice of the following action of the City Council:
ORDER: RECEIVING FY 2018-2019 AUDIT REPORT
Following review of the FY 2018-2019 Audit Report, and on motion by Councilperson Charles E. McCoy, Sr., seconded by Councilperson Carl Palmer, with all members present voting YEA, Council voted to receive the report on behalf of the City.
Approved this the 15th day of December, 2020, at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi.
The Audit Report may be reviewed at the following locations:
(1) City Clerk’s Office City Hall
101 West Church Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
(2) Greenwood Leflore Public Library
405 W. Washington Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
(3) Chancery Clerk Office
Leflore County Courthouse
306 W. Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Any resident of the City of Greenwood will be furnished a copy of the full text of the public measure or amendment thereto upon request to the City Clerk.
This the 15th day of December, 2020.
FOR THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI
KIM WILLIAMS, CITY CLERK
December 18, 2020
