IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOANNA GILLIAM ASHCRAFT, DECEASED
CAUSENO. 20-PR-98
MARY JOANNE ASHCRAFT AUSTIN PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 20th day of November , 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Joanna Gilliam Ashcraft deceased, in Cause No. 20-PR-98,
NOTICE is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within
ninety (90) days from December 2, 2020, or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 25th day of November, 2020.
EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF
JOANNE ASHCRAFT AUSTIN DECEASED
s/Mary Joanne Ashcraft Austin
Mary Joanne Ashcraft Austin
Jay Gore, III
Gore, Kilpatrick & Dambrino, PLLC
P. O. Box 901
Grenada, Mississippi 38902-0901
(662) 226-1891
December 2, 9, 16, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-88
BY: GLORIA J. ADDISON, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED.
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Gloria J. Addison, Administratrix of the Estate of Geneva E. Johnson, Deceased, seeking a determination of the heirs- at-law of Geneva E. Johnson. Defendants other than you in this action are any unknown heirs-at-law of Geneva E. Johnson, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 11th day of January, 2021, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County Courthouse, Honorable W. M. Sanders, at the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.
JOHNNY GARY, CHANCERY CLERK LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: Yolanda Williams Deputy Clerk
RICHARD A. OAKES
ATTORNEY FOR
ADMINISTRATRIX
P.O. DRAWER 1640 GREENWOOD, MS
38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
STATE BAR NO. 3894
December 9, 16, 23, 2020
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
RURAL AREA PROGRAM
The Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit of Itta Bena, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Public Transportation Division, for assistance through its Rural Area Program to provide public transportation services within the following counties: Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Washington. Funding is available to state agencies, local public bodies and agencies thereof, non-profit organizations, operators of public transportation services in locations other than urbanized Area, and, under special circumstances, private operators of public transportation on a competitive basis to undertake eligible transportation activities.
The goals of the Rural Area Program are: to enhance the access of people in non-urbanized Area to health care, shopping, education, employment, public services and recreation; to assist in the maintenance, development, improvement, and use of public transportation systems in rural and small urban Area; to encourage and facilitate the most efficient use of all Federal funds used to provide passenger transportation in non-urbanized Area through the coordination of programs and services; and to provide for the participation of private transportation providers in non-urbanized transportation to the maximum extent feasible.
The purposes for which these funds can be used are capital purchases that include such items as support vehicles, communication equipment, wheelchair lifts, etc.; administrative costs that include such items as salaries, office supplies, insurance, etc.; and operating expenses that include such items as driver's wages, fuel, oil, etc. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the program criteria will be held during a public comment period. Comments can be e-mailed to sjfoster@mvsu.edu or jjohn@mvsu.edu ; calls can be made to (662) 254-3348/3349 or send written correspondence to MVSU Mass Transit , 14000 Hwy 82 West – Box 7292; Itta Bena, MS, on or before Monday January 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m..
The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application.
December 9, 2020
Public Notice of Intent to Apply
All interested public and private transit and paratransit operators within Carroll, Leflore, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Washington are hereby advised that Mississippi Valley State University is applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Public Transportation Division, Jackson, Mississippi, for a grant under 49 U.S.C. 5311 of the Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act – A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU), Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century (MAP-21) and Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, for the provision of public transportation services. Service (is being) (would be) operated within the following counties: Carroll Leflore, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Washington. This program consists of elderly, disabled and low income area residents. The purpose of this notice is to advise all interested transit and paratransit operators of the proposed services for the general public within the area (as) described above, and to insure that such a project would not represent a duplication of current or of proposed services provided by existing transit or paratransit operators in the area.
Comments either for or against this service by such public, private, and paratransit operators will be received at any time within 15 days from the date of this notice. All comments should be addressed to Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit Program 14000 Hwy 82 West Box 7292, Itta Bena, MS 38941-1400 or call (662) 254-3348 or e-mail sjfoster@mvsu.edu.
December 9, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF DOROTHEY ANNE PERNELL, DECEASED
BY: CAUSE NO. 20-PR-00086
MARY MAGDALENE
ABRAHAM, EXECUTRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned, as Executrix of the Estate of Dorothey Anne Pernell, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 14th day of October, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said Dorothey Anne Pernell to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS my signature on this 1st day of December, 2020.
MARY MAGDALENE ABRAHAM
Executrix of the Estate of Dorothey Anne Pernell, Deceased
CAMERON ABEL
Henson Law Firm
Post Office Box 494
105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
December 9, 16, 23, 2020
