ESTATE OF MARVIN W. RICHARDSON, DECEASED

BY:    

STEVEN W. RICHARDSON, EXECUTOR

CAUSE NO: 21-pr-18

NOTICE  TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of Marvin W.

Richardson, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 3rd day of March, 2021,

and notice  is hereby  given to all persons having  claims against the   Estate of said Marvin W.

Richardson to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court  of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for

probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication  

of this notice,  or they will be forever  barred.

WITNESS  my signature  on this 4th day of  March 2021.

/s/: Steven W. Richardson

 Executor of the Estate of Marvin W. Richardson, Deceased

JOHN P. HENSON

HENSON LAW FIRM

Post Office Box 494

105 W. Market Street

Greenwood,  Mississippi 38930

(662) 453-6227

Attorney  for the Estate

March 12, 19, 26, 2021

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, will receive

quotes at the City Hall, Greenwood, Mississippi, until 5:00 p.m. on the 9th day of April, 2021, for the

purchase of and for use by the Public Works Departments of said City, the following items to-wit:

1.  Uniforms for Public Works Department

Quotes are to be received on or before the date and time shown above and can be mailed to the City of

Greenwood, Attn: Susan Bailey, P. O. Box 907, Greenwood, Mississippi, 38935, faxed to (662) 455-7641 or

emailed to sbailey@cityofgreenwood.org

For more instructions and detailed specifications, contact Susan Bailey, Public Works Director, (662) 455-

7660.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all quotes and to waive informalities and to accept

the lowest and best quote.

Published by order of the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, this the 16th day

of March, 2021.

Kim Y. Williams

City Clerk

City of Greenwood

Leflore County, Mississippi

March 19, 26, 2021

EXHIBIT “A”

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, will receive

quotes at the City Hall, Greenwood, Mississippi, until 5:00 p.m. on the 9th day of April, 2021, for the

purchase of and for use by the Departments of said City, the following:

1.    Air Conditioning/Heating Air Filter Replacement Service

2. Emergency Bar Lights/Sirens/Security Screens Removal and Installation

3.      Liquid Chlorine

4.       Polyethylene Sewer Pipe & Manholes

5.  Pressure Hot Water Washer, Detergents & Degreasers

6.      Radio Communications Equipment Repair and Maintenance

7.     Sand, Rock and Soil Materials

Quotes are to be received on or before the date and time shown above and can be mailed to the City of

Greenwood, Attn: Kim Y. Williams, Post Office Box 907, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935, faxed to (662) 455-

7631 or emailed to kwilliams@cityofgreenwood.org.

For more instructions and detailed specifications, contact the City Hall Building, (662) 453-2246, Ext.

109, Clerk of the City Council.

The City Council reserves the rights to reject any and all quotes and to waive informalities and to accept

the lowest and best quote.

Published by order of the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, this the 16th day

of March, 2021.

Kim Y. Williams, City Clerk

City of Greenwood

Leflore County, Mississipp

March 19, 26, 2021

