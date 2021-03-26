ESTATE OF MARVIN W. RICHARDSON, DECEASED
BY:
STEVEN W. RICHARDSON, EXECUTOR
CAUSE NO: 21-pr-18
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of Marvin W.
Richardson, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 3rd day of March, 2021,
and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said Marvin W.
Richardson to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for
probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication
of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS my signature on this 4th day of March 2021.
/s/: Steven W. Richardson
Executor of the Estate of Marvin W. Richardson, Deceased
JOHN P. HENSON
HENSON LAW FIRM
Post Office Box 494
105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
March 12, 19, 26, 2021
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Notice is hereby given that the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, will receive
quotes at the City Hall, Greenwood, Mississippi, until 5:00 p.m. on the 9th day of April, 2021, for the
purchase of and for use by the Public Works Departments of said City, the following items to-wit:
1. Uniforms for Public Works Department
Quotes are to be received on or before the date and time shown above and can be mailed to the City of
Greenwood, Attn: Susan Bailey, P. O. Box 907, Greenwood, Mississippi, 38935, faxed to (662) 455-7641 or
emailed to sbailey@cityofgreenwood.org
For more instructions and detailed specifications, contact Susan Bailey, Public Works Director, (662) 455-
7660.
The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all quotes and to waive informalities and to accept
the lowest and best quote.
Published by order of the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, this the 16th day
of March, 2021.
Kim Y. Williams
City Clerk
City of Greenwood
Leflore County, Mississippi
March 19, 26, 2021
EXHIBIT “A”
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Notice is hereby given that the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, will receive
quotes at the City Hall, Greenwood, Mississippi, until 5:00 p.m. on the 9th day of April, 2021, for the
purchase of and for use by the Departments of said City, the following:
1. Air Conditioning/Heating Air Filter Replacement Service
2. Emergency Bar Lights/Sirens/Security Screens Removal and Installation
3. Liquid Chlorine
4. Polyethylene Sewer Pipe & Manholes
5. Pressure Hot Water Washer, Detergents & Degreasers
6. Radio Communications Equipment Repair and Maintenance
7. Sand, Rock and Soil Materials
Quotes are to be received on or before the date and time shown above and can be mailed to the City of
Greenwood, Attn: Kim Y. Williams, Post Office Box 907, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935, faxed to (662) 455-
7631 or emailed to kwilliams@cityofgreenwood.org.
For more instructions and detailed specifications, contact the City Hall Building, (662) 453-2246, Ext.
109, Clerk of the City Council.
The City Council reserves the rights to reject any and all quotes and to waive informalities and to accept
the lowest and best quote.
Published by order of the City Council, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, this the 16th day
of March, 2021.
Kim Y. Williams, City Clerk
City of Greenwood
Leflore County, Mississipp
March 19, 26, 2021
