REQUEST

FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

FOR

GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

PROPOSALS DUE:  

January 4, 2021

PROPOSALS MUST BE SEALED AND DELIVERED TO:

Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District

1901 Hwy 82 West

P.O. Box 1497

Greenwood, MS 38930

BID NOTICE

GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED

SCHOOL DISTRICT

1901 Hwy 82 West

Greenwood, MS 38930

662-453-4231

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Greenwood, Mississippi in the Office of Academics, 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930 on January 4, 2021 by 10:00am for Professional Services for the 2020-2021 school year.

Bid forms, bid specifications can be obtained from the district’s website https://www.glcsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=348735&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=922649 (Professional Services).

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to waive informalities and reject any and all bids.

Dr. Mary Brown

Superintendent

December 19, 23, 29, 2020

