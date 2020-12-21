REQUEST
FOR PROPOSAL
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
FOR
GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT
PROPOSALS DUE:
January 4, 2021
PROPOSALS MUST BE SEALED AND DELIVERED TO:
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
1901 Hwy 82 West
P.O. Box 1497
Greenwood, MS 38930
BID NOTICE
GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED
SCHOOL DISTRICT
1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, MS 38930
662-453-4231
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Greenwood, Mississippi in the Office of Academics, 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930 on January 4, 2021 by 10:00am for Professional Services for the 2020-2021 school year.
Bid forms, bid specifications can be obtained from the district’s website https://www.glcsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=348735&type=d&pREC_ID=922649 (Professional Services).
The Board of Trustees reserves the right to waive informalities and reject any and all bids.
Dr. Mary Brown
Superintendent
December 19, 23, 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.