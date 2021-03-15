IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DIANN BYRD, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21-PR-7
BY: DYNEKA BYRD PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administrator's Notice To Creditors of DIANN BYRD, Deceased:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 2nd day of March, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of DIANN BYRD, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law
within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of March, A.D., 2021.
Carlos D. Palmer, MSB #100778
Attorney-at-Law
Palmer Law Services, LLC
115 Fulton Street,
P.O. Box 272
Greenwood, MS 38935-0272
Telephone: (662) 459-9111
Fax: (662) 459-9115
March 6, 13, 20, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH C. JOSEPH
BY: EMELIA JOSEPH AND
NICK JOSEPH PETITIONERS/CO-ADMINISTRATORS
VS CAUSE NO.: 21-PR-4
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH C. JOSEPH, DECEASED RESPONDENTS
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO RULE 81(d)(1)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ELIZABETH C. JOSEPH, DECEASED
You have been made Respondents to the Petition filed in this Court by Emelia Joseph and Nick Joseph, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Joseph, Deceased, seeking determination of heirship. There are no other Respondents to this Petition.
Take notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a Respondent on Thursday the 29th day of April at 10:00 o’clock a.m. via Zoom link which will be provided by the court.
The action against you is one described in Rule 81(d)(1) of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure which is triable thirty (30) days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or thirty (30) days after the first publication where process is by publication.
Your response must be mailed or delivered to Petitioners’ attorney, F. Ewin Henson III, P.O. Drawer 8230, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935-8230, not later than thirty (30) days after the 9th day of April, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this Summons. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.
In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME AND AT THE PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgment against you.
Issued under my hand and seal under said Court, this the 5th day of March, 2021.
JOHNNY L. GARY, JR. CHANCERY CLERK
OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
/s/ Yolanda Williams
Yolanda Williams, D.C.
March 6, 13, 20, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February 2021, ZPD Farms LLC c/o Land Management Group, P.O. Box 1720, Collierville, TN 38027 has filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-45826
Acres: 65
Location: Carroll County
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 14, T17N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Chris Hawkins, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 11th day of May, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Anna M. Sullivan
Permit Data Specialist
March 13, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of March 2021, Sand Streak Farms, 507 East Barton Ave., Greenwood, MS 38930, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Holmes for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-51496
Acres: 170
Location:
IR1/4, of the IR1/4,
of Sec. 16, T17N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 13th day of April, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard Meltonb, Jr.
Permitting Director
March 13, 2021
