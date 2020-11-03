NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO THE CREDITORS OF MARY ELIZABETH MORGAN MORTON, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Mary Elizabeth Morgan Morton, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-90 on the 14th day of October, 2020, to the undersigned as the Co-Executors of said estate.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 20th day of October, 2020, which is the date of first publication of this notice.

/s/ James C. Morgan III,

Co-Executor                                              

/s/ Annette T. Morgan,

 Co-Executor

                                                 

October 20 & 27, 2020

November 3, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED    CAUSE NO. 20-pr-88

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration were granted and issued to the undersigned as Administratrix of the Estate of GENEVA E. JOHNSON, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 19th day of October, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said GENEVA E. JOHNSON, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be  forever barred.

 

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 20th day of October, 2020.

 

/s/ Gloria J. Addison       GLORIA J. ADDISON

BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.

107 Fulton St.

P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930

 (662) 453-7373

October 27, 2020

November 3, 10,  2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Brasel Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended), will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash and will reserve the right to refuse all bids at 10:00 a.m. on, November 12, 2020 at its self-storage facility located at 2020 Humphreys Street, Itta Bena, MS 38941, the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:

• Unit #6 Daniel Smart

• Unit #8 Laschronda Spivey

• Unit #9 Bridget Harris     

• Unit #10 Rochell Hawkins

• Unit #15 Fred Bell

• Unit #24 Johnny Jackson

• Unit #26 Cassandra Hart

• Unit #31 Octivia Lomax

• Unit #39 Irene McClung

• Unit #44 Toni Ellis

• Unit #47 Beverly Leach

• Unit #53 Terry Williams

• Unit #54 Ola Durham

• Unit #56 Jessie L. Johnson

October 27, 2020

November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the project named below, will be received by the Housing Authority of the

City of Greenwood, 111 East Washington Sreet, Greenwood, MS 38930, until 3:30 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020.

LOCATION OF BIDS

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood III East Washington Street Greenwood, MS 38930

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS ENTITLED: REPLACEMENT

OF HOUSING@

1301 MS Ave Apt 2C

Threadgill Homes

THE  HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GREEN'vVOOD

GREENWOOD, MS

May be inspected at the office of the Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, MS:

    

(a) Qualified Prime (General) Contractors, Sub-contractors and Material Suppliers may obtain one set of plans.

     

Proposals shall be submitted in duplicate only upon the blank proposal forms provided with the specifications and must be accompanied by Proposal Security in the form of Certified Check or acceptable Bid Bond in the amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the Base Bid, if necessary, such security to be forfeited as liquidated damages, not penalty, by any bidder who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal, execute contract and post Performance  Bond in the form and amount within the time specified. The Bid Bond, if used, shall be payable to the Owner.

Bids on the project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project for a period of forty· five (45) days.

All bids submitted in excess of $50,000.00 by a Prime or Sub-contractor to do any erection, building, construction, repair, maintenance or related work must comply with the MS

Contractors Act of 1988, by securing a Certificate of Responsibility from the State Board of Contractors.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids on any and all projects an

OWNER:

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood 111

East Washington Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Telephone: (662) 453-48221 Fax (662) 455-3547

November 3, 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the project named below, will be received by the Housing Authority of the

City of Greenwood, III East Washington Street, Greenwood, MS 38930, until 3:30 P.M.,  Friday, December 4, 2020.

LOCATION OF BIDS

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood III East Washington Street, Greenwood, MS  38930

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS ENTITLED: REPLACEMENT OF

HOUSING AT

2596 A Luther Drive

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GREEN\VOOD

GREENWOOD,MS

May be inspected at the office of the Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, MS:

               (a) Qualified Prime (General) Contractors, Sub-contractors and Material Suppliers may obtain one set of plans.

 

Proposals shall be submitted in duplicate only upon the blank proposal forms provided with the specifications and must be accompanied by Proposal Security in the form of Certified Check or acceptable Bid Bond in the amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the Base Bid, if necessary, such security to be forfeited as liquidated damages, not penalty, by any bidder who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal, execute contract and post Performance Bond in the form and amount within the time specified. The Bid Bond, if used, shall be payable to the Owner.

Bids on the project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project for a period of forty· five (45) days.

All bids submitted in excess of $50,000.00 by a Prime or Sub-contractor to do any erection, building, construction, repair, maintenance or related work must comply with the MS

Contractors Act of 1988, by securing a Certificate of Responsibility from the State Board of Contractors.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids on any and all projects and to

waive informalities.

OWNER:

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood 111

East Washington Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Telephone: (662) 453-48221 Fax (662) 455-3547

November 3, 10, 2020

