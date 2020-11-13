N THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED
BY: JEMMIE DALE GATLIN PETITIONER
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-63
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administrator's Notice To Creditors of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/KIA ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of September, A.D., 2020,
by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/K/A ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of November, A.D., 2020.
JEMMIE DALE GATLIN, ADMINISTRATOR
OF THE ESTATE OF
ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED
Carlos D. Palmer, MSB #100778
Attorney-at-Law
Palmer Law Services, LLC
115 Fulton Street
P.O. Box 272
Greenwood, MS 38935-0272
Telephone: (662) 459-9111
Fax: (662) 459-9115
November 13, 20, 27, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.