IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-79
BY: NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY AND VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL, CO-EXECUTRICES
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executrixes of the Estate of ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 15th day of September, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Alice Allison Kealhofer, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice. A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY,
CO- EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE
ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED
/s/ VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL,
CO-EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED
BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC
N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423
Post Office Drawer B
107 West Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38935-0706
(662) 453-3445
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED
BY: ROBERT E. BENNETT, EXECUTOR
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-68
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of CHARLES F. BENNETT, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 18th day of August, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Charles F. Bennett, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice. A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 18th day of August, 2020.
/s/ ROBERT E. BENNETT,
EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED
BREWER, DEATON &
BOWMAN, PLLC
N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423
Post Office Drawer B
107 West Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38935-0706
(662) 453-3445
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-53
BY: ELIF TURK STARR, ADMINISTRATRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED:
Letters of Administration having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Administratrix of the Estate of ESIN C. TURK, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 1st day of July, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice. A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ ELIF TURK STARR,
ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF
ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED
BREWER, DEATON &
BOWMAN, PLLC
N.Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423
Post Office Drawer B
107 West Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38935-0706
(662) 453-3445
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACK ELIA, JR., DECEASED
CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-PR-0069
BY: SERENA LOUISE MULLINS PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on 08/20/2020, and issued to Serena Louise Mullins, Executrix of the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., by the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi on 08/20/2020; notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., to present them to the Clerk of the Chancery Court, Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from the date of first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred, pursuant to MISSISSIPPI CODE OF 1972 §91-7-151, as annotated and amended.
THIS the 20th day of August, 2020.
/s/ SERENA LOUISE MULLINS
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
EX PARTE: MARTASHIA YVETTE RANDLE,
AS MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND OF
JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE
CAUSE NO.: 20-272
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: MICHAEL PRIAR,
NATURAL FATHER OF
JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE,
A MINOR
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Martashia Randle, as Mother and next friend of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, a minor, Petitioner, seeking a determination of heirship of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, minor. Defendants other than you in this action are none.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint or Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 30th day of October. 2020 at the Newton County CHancery Court in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of September, 2020.
/s/: Le Anne Palmer
Chancery Clerk of Scott
County, Mississippi
/s/: L. (Lauren) Sanders, D.C.
Post Office Box 320727
Flowood. MS 39232
Tel. (601)487-8839
Fax (601)487-8667
Emaill: willieabston@abstonlaw.com
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARVEY SMITH, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 20-pr-49
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of September, 2020 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for Probate and Registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of September, 2020.
/s/: Stacie Smith Crim
Executor of the
Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased
/s/: Robert Brent Smith Robert Brent Smith, Co-Executor of the
Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased
/s/ John Howard Shows
JOHN HOWARD SHOWS, MSB #6776
RICHARD A. EISENBERGER, JR., MSB #104882
SHOWS LAW FIRM PLLC
242 Market Street
Flowood, Mississippi 39232
Telephone: (601) 664-0044
Facsimile: (601) 664-0047
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd of October 2019, Potter and Lloyd LLC of PO Box 698, Belzoni, MS 39038, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-37860
Acres: 54
Location:
NW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 26, T17N, R02W
App. No.: GW-37861
Acres: 48
Location:
SE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 26, T17N, R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 10th day of November, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard D. Melton, Jr.
Permitting Administrator
September 25, 2020
IN THE MATTER OF A
CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-80
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 23rd day of September, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 23rd day of September, 2020.
/s/ Glenn B. Upchurch, Jr.
Glenn B. Upchurch, Jr., Executor
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
Attorney for Executor
:
September 25, 2020
October 2, 9, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILLAND TESTAMENT OF JAMES HOWARD
MCSHAN, DECEASED CAUSE NO.
42CH1:20-pr-00081
BY: GRACE PARKER MCSHAN PETITIONER
NOTICE OF EXECUTRIX TO CREDITORS OF JAMES PARKER MCSHAN, DECEASED
Letters Testamentary, having been granted on the 23rd day of September, 2020, by the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of James Howard McShan, deceased, in Cause Number 42CH1:20-pr-00081 on the docket of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 24th day of September, 2020.
Grace Parker McShan
Executrix of the Estate of James Howard McShan, Deceased
Septembr 25, 2020
October 2, 9, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF
JOSHUA LEON PITTS, THE MINOR CHILD HEREIN
SUMMONS
CAUSE NO. 17-AD-2
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI TO: UNKNOWN FATHER
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Carolyn Bishop, Plaintiff, seeking an adoption of a minor, Joshua Pitts.
You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Neysha Sanders, Attorney for Plaintiff(s), whose Post Office Address is 1542, and whose street address is 401 River Road, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930. Should you fail to do a written response you are required to appear on November 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the Leflore County Chancery Court located at 310 West Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
.
Your response must be mailed or delivered no later than thirty (30) days after the 25th day of September, 2020, which is the date of the First Publication of this Summons. If your response is not mailed or delivered, or you fail to appear at the above reference court date, a judgement by default will be entered against you for money of other relief demanded in the Complaint.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of September, 2020.
Johnny L.Gary, Jr.,Chancery Clerk
Leflore County Mississippi
September 25, 2020
October 2, 9, 2020
