IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
EX PARTE: MARTASHIA YVETTE RANDLE,
AS MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND OF
JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE
CAUSE NO.: 20-272
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: MICHAEL PRIAR,
NATURAL FATHER OF
JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE,
A MINOR
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Martashia Randle, as Mother and next friend of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, a minor, Petitioner, seeking a determination of heirship of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, minor. Defendants other than you in this action are none.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint or Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of October. 2020 at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of September, 2020.
/s/: Le Anne Palmer
Chancery Clerk of Scott
County, Mississippi
/s/: Diane Derrick, D.C.
Post Office Box 320727
Flowood. MS 39232
Tel. (601)487-8839
Fax (601)487-8667
Emaill: willieabston@abstonlaw.com
September 12, 19, 26, 2020
