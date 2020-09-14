IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

 MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

SUMMONS BY  

PUBLICATION

EX PARTE: MARTASHIA YVETTE RANDLE,

AS MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND OF

JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE

CAUSE NO.: 20-272    

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO:   MICHAEL  PRIAR,

NATURAL FATHER OF

JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE,

A MINOR

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Martashia Randle, as Mother and next friend of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, a minor, Petitioner, seeking a determination of heirship of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, minor.  Defendants other than you in this action are none.

You are summoned  to appear and defend against the Complaint  or Petition  filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of October. 2020 at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding, Mississippi,  and  in case of your  failure to appear and defend a judgment will  be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you   desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of September, 2020.    

/s/: Le Anne Palmer

Chancery Clerk of Scott

County, Mississippi

/s/: Diane Derrick, D.C.

 

Post Office Box 320727

Flowood. MS  39232

Tel. (601)487-8839

Fax (601)487-8667

Emaill:  willieabston@abstonlaw.com    

September 12, 19, 26, 2020

