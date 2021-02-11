TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on December 28, 2017, John W. Compton and Emily Britt executed a certain Deed of Trust to H. Donald Brock, Trustee for Roman N. Moore and lnex J. Moore, Grantees, which Deed of Trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust In Book 839 at Page 574 of the Records of Mortgages and Deed of Trust on Land; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt seemed thereby having been declared to be due in accordance with the terms thereof, Roman N. Moore and Inez J. Moore, the legal holder of said indebtedness requested the undersigned Trustee to execute thetrust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees, and expenses of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, H. Donald Brock, Jr., Trustee, in said Deed of Trust, will on the 19th day of February, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. offer for sale and sell at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi , the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:
Lot 118 of the Green Acres Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi as said Lot is shown on Map of said Addition recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 23 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County and State.
I wi ll sell and convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of January, 2021.
/s/ H Donald Brock. Jr.
H. DONALD BROCK, JR. SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
January 28, 2021
February 4, 11, 18, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Sunflower Self-Storage, LLC D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 10:30 o'clock AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #626
Ann Johnson
600 Cleveland Street
Itta Bena, MS 38941
February 11, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL
USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January 2021,
D&T Farms of 24388 Hwy 7 South, Itta Bena, MS 38941 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-45752
Acres: 33
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 10, T18N, R01W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
February 11, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Sunflower Self-Storage, LLC D/B/A/ Secure Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 o’clock A. M. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at its self storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi, the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows.
Unit # 035
Sheila Lumpkin
303 9th Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 154
Antoine Outlaw
504 Hope Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 016
Ty Russell
5842 W. Huron Street
Apt 1
Chicago, IL 60644
Unit #120
Mary Smith
3405 Goodlett
Apt 1
Memphis, TN 38118
Unit #122
Michael Speight
612 Crockett Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
February 11, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF HERBERT H. SCHULTZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 20-pr-107
GAVIN SCHULTZ, PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having being granted on the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Herbert H. Schultz, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
Dated, this the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021.
GAVIN SCHULTZ
Administrator of the Estate
of Herbert H. Schultz, Deceased
Lance D. Tennyson,
MS Bar #105204
P.O. Box 190
Charleston, MS 38921
P: (662) 647-3656
F: (662) 647-02 I 8
February 11, 18, 25, 2021
