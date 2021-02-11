TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on December 28, 2017, John W. Compton and Emily Britt executed a certain Deed of Trust to H. Donald Brock, Trustee for Roman N. Moore and lnex J. Moore, Grantees, which Deed of Trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust In Book  839 at Page  574 of the Records of Mortgages and Deed  of Trust  on Land;  and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt seemed thereby having been declared to be due in accordance with the terms thereof, Roman N. Moore and Inez J. Moore, the legal holder of said indebtedness requested the undersigned Trustee to execute thetrust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees, and expenses of  sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, H. Donald Brock, Jr., Trustee, in said Deed of Trust, will on the 19th day of February, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. offer for sale and sell at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi , the following described property conveyed by said  Deed of Trust, to-wit:

Lot 118 of the Green Acres Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi as said Lot is shown on Map of said Addition recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 23 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County and   State.

I wi ll sell and convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS  MY SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of January, 2021.

/s/ H  Donald Brock. Jr.     

H. DONALD BROCK, JR. SUBSTITUTED  TRUSTEE

January 28, 2021

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

Sunflower Self-Storage, LLC D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder  for cash at  10:30 o'clock AM on   Friday, February 26, 2021 at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:

Unit #626

Ann Johnson

600 Cleveland Street

Itta Bena, MS  38941

February 11, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL

USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January 2021,

D&T Farms of 24388 Hwy 7 South, Itta Bena, MS  38941  filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River  Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-45752    

Acres: 33

Location:

NW1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 10, T18N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Alice Causey

Permit Compliance Analyst

February 11, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

 

Sunflower Self-Storage, LLC D/B/A/  Secure Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 o’clock A. M. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at its self storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi, the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows.

 

Unit # 035

Sheila Lumpkin

303 9th Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Unit # 154

Antoine Outlaw

504 Hope Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Unit # 016

Ty Russell

5842 W. Huron Street

Apt 1

Chicago, IL  60644

 

Unit #120

Mary Smith

3405 Goodlett

Apt 1

Memphis, TN  38118

 

Unit #122

Michael Speight

612 Crockett Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

February 11, 2021

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF HERBERT H. SCHULTZ, DECEASED

 

CAUSE  NO.: 20-pr-107    

GAVIN SCHULTZ,    PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters of Administration  having being granted on the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Herbert H. Schultz, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration  according  to  law, within  ninety  (90) days from  the first publication  of this notice,  or they  will  be forever barred.

Dated, this the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021.

      

GAVIN SCHULTZ

Administrator of the Estate

of Herbert H. Schultz, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson,

 MS Bar #105204

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS  38921

 P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-02 I 8

lance@tennysonlegal.com

February 11, 18, 25, 2021

